SIDMAN, Pa. – Veteran Forest Hills junior high football coach Joe Carpenter notched his 200th career win on Thursday in a 20-6 victory over visiting Penn Cambria.
“I’ve coached with a lot of great people,” Carpenter said. “I’ve had good support from the administration, teachers and my family. I’ve had great kids.”
In 32 seasons as head coach, Carpenter is 200-34-3 leading the Rangers junior high program, which now is eighth-grade football. Including his time as an assistant junior high coach, Carpenter has 38 seasons on the gridiron. He also has been a varsity assistant coach during that time.
As the head coach of the Forest Hills varsity baseball team, Carpenter is closing in on the 300-win milestone (283-50).
He has been head coach for 24 seasons after spending 14 years as an assistant baseball coach to Mike Bryja. Those two men are the only head coaches in the Rangers varsity baseball program history.
Carpenter said the presence of his mentor and former football coach Don Bailey at Thursday's game made the 200-win milestone even more significant. Bailey won 375 games at Forest Hills High School and is in the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Mr. Bailey started me out coaching after I got out of college,” said Carpenter, a teacher for 33 years at Forest Hills until his retirement five years ago. “I always appreciate him.”
