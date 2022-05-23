SIDMAN, Pa. – It only seemed fitting on Monday, the final day of senior Jackson Arrington's high school career at Forest Hills, that the standout wrestler was presented with his third PIAA championship banner.
On March 12, Arrington pinned Bishop McDevitt Catholic's Andrew Christie in 1:45 to claim the Class 2A 152-pound title. He previously won wrestling gold as a junior (132) and freshman (113). Arrington earned a bronze medal as a sophomore.
“I’m very grateful," Arrington said. "They’ve given me so much. They’ve helped me a lot, and I just really appreciate it.”
The North Carolina State signee finished his scholastic career with a 146-8 record and 84 pins. His three state titles account for half of the school's entire total in wrestling, including two from his coach Jake Strayer and one by Cody Law (2013). Arrington won four District 6 titles and three Southwest Regional crowns.
Monday's presentation took place inside the school's wrestling room, where Arrington's name is littered on the wall listing his many accomplishments.
“We’re standing in the wrestling room. There’s infinite amount of memories that have been made here," Arrington said. "Every inch of this mat has played a part in this. It’s cool to walk in and all the memories come back.”
Strayer enjoyed playing a role in Arrington's development over his storied career.
“Obviously, it’s not something that happens every day," Strayer said. "It’s been awesome. For me, it’s been even more special being a part of his three because all the coaches and I had a part in helping Jackson. I actually like helping kids more than winning anything myself."
Strayer won PIAA gold in 2002 and 2004, then went on to produce an All-American career at Penn State. Strayer, who was inducted into the District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame this year, reflected on the time past between his and Arrington's final PIAA victories.
"Me and my wife were talking, he was just a baby at states whenever I won," Strayer said. "Who would have thought how many years later that this would be happening? He’s a great, awesome kid. He put the time in with lots of hours in this room. It’s just very special to be a part of it. I’m just glad and thankful I got to be a part of his career. I wish him luck moving forward.”
Arrington, the ninth grappler in District 6 history to win three state titles, credited the Forest Hills program for helping him reach rare air among area wrestlers. North Star graduate Nick Roberts and Richland product John Rizzo also have three state crowns each.
“I think one of the biggest things they’ve done is instill some of the big character qualities that they have in me," Arrington said. "They have really helped me along the way on the mat and off the mat. They’ve done the best they could and it’s been a pleasure.”
Arrington, who will likely wrestle at 149 at North Carolina State, outlined his plans for the next level in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I’ll be going down there early to train in June," Arrington said. "Just training, getting ready to win a national title down there.”
