Forest Hills 7, Somerset 2: In Ebensburg, Tanner Kalmanir tallied two goals and an assist as the Rangers defeated the Golden Eagles on Tuesday at North Central Recreation Center.
Forest Hills (3-0) scored five goals in the first period to lead 5-1. Alex Bambino (one assist), Nolan Cabala, Joel Morrison, Josh Morrison and Darren Shrift all added goals for the Rangers. Austin Valko stopped 32 of 34 shots.
Ethan Ash and Chase Stoy scored for Somerset, which received an assist from Anthony Jellison.
