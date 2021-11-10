CRESSON, Pa. – The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference released its 2021 edition of the women's soccer all-league teams on Tuesday.
Mount Aloysius had nine representatives, more than any other team in the conference. The Mounties were led by first-team selections Katie Miller and Kourtney Walls, a Forest Hills graduate.
Walls earned her second career selection to the all-conference team, with her first-team selection as a forward. She was named to the second team in 2019. Walls had a stellar offensive campaign, as she scored 11 goals on the season and added nine assists. She ranked third in total points (31). Her six goals during the conference portion of the schedule ranked her fourth overall. Two of her goals were game-winners against Alfred State and Medaille. Walls' nine assists also ranked her in the top 25 nationally.
Miller earned her first career all-conference selection at midfield. She was a crucial piece to the Mounties' team that was marred by injuries. Miller finished the season with two goals and three assists.
Sophomore Allyson DeBerry was a second-team selection at midfield. DeBerry started in 14 of 15 games, tallying two assists in her first season as a full-time starter.
Junior Halee Peters was named to the second team on defense. Peters has been a three-year starter for the Mounties. In 2021, she scored the first two goals of her career, both against conference opponents. She started all 18 games of the season.
Junior Cayla Aquino was a second-team defensive pick. She added two goals and four assists. All four assists came in conference play, including three in a win against Pitt-Bradford. She started all 17 games she played.
Sophomore Johnna Adams was picked as a third-team forward. Adams ranked fourth on the team with four goals on the season. She also added eight assists, including three assists in a win against Penn State Altoona.
Sophomore Katie Figinski earned a second-team selection. Figinski finished second on the team with eight goals. She also added an assist. Four of her eight goals came in conference play, ranking her 13th, with one of them being a game-winning goal.
Junior Patara Billingsly was a third-team defensive pick. She helped hold the defense together and contributed to three team shutouts.
Junior goalkeeper Lauren Davey earned her third all-conference selection on the third team. She was named to the second team in both 2018 and 2019. She finished fourth in the AMCC in goals against (4), goals-against average (.52), save percentage (.900) and shutouts (2). Davey went 11-6 as a starter.
Mount Aloysius finished the season with the most representatives on the all-conference teams in program history. The Mounties finished the season with a third-place finish in the AMCC before falling in the semifinals to Pitt-Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.