Forest Hills graduate Victoria Koeck was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The 6-foot junior forward at Washington & Jefferson started 23 games and appeared in 26 contests this season, totaling 20 blocks and 24 steals for the PAC Tournament champions.
Koeck headlined Washington & Jefferson‘s defensive effort throughout the season, helping lead the Presidents to the league's second-best scoring defense, limiting opponents to 52.1 points per game. The Presidents led the PAC in field-goal (33%) and 3-point field goal (32.6%) percentage defense.
The Washington & Jefferson defense stymied conference offenses throughout the regular season, leading the PAC in scoring defense (50.6 points per game), field-goal percentage defense (32.5%) and 3-point field goal defense (24.1%).
Koeck, who averages 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, is the first Washington & Jefferson player to earn the PAC's Defensive Player of the Year award since its introduction in 2014-15.
Washington & Jefferson (23-4) travels to face Transylvania (24-0) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
