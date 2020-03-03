Washington & Jefferson freshman Victoria Koeck, a Forest Hills graduate, was named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team for her performance during the postseason.
Koeck tallied 23 combined points in the PAC semifinals and championship game. She tied a career high with 12 points in the title game loss to Grove City, making 4 out of 5 shots from beyond the arc. In the semifinal victory over St. Vincent, which was the No. 1 seed that defeated the Presidents by an average of 26 points in two regular-season victories, Koeck supplied 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field and three assists.
