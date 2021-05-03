MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite only practicing one week on the track and field team at Washington & Jefferson College, sophomore Victoria Koeck cleared 1.53 meters (5 feet, 0.25 inches) to claim the Presidents’ Athletic Conference high jump title on Friday.
Koeck, a Forest Hills graduate who is on the basketball team at W&J, participated in her first college meet on Friday.
Koeck finished in a tie for fifth place in the high jump at the 2017 PIAA Class 2A track and field meet.
She was a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion in the high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.