Forest Hills High School graduate George Roberts will be one of nine members inducted into the Kent State University Varsity K Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 15.
Roberts was named NCAA Gary Regional most outstanding player and Mid-American Conference player of the year during Kent State’s 2012 campaign that ended in Omaha at the College World Series.
A Collegiate Baseball second-team All-American in 2012, Roberts provided two hits and two RBIs during the Golden Flashes’ 5-4 victory over No. 1 Florida in an elimination game in Omaha.
Roberts’ 1,166 career putouts are the second-most in Kent State history. He hit .367 with 24 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 66 RBIs and a .557 slugging percentage in 2012. After overcoming an injury as a senior in 2013, Roberts batted .358 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 40 RBIs, a .471 on-base percentage and .503 slugging percentage.
The 2009 AAABA League MVP was taken in the 26th round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks and spent three seasons in their farm system.
George’s older brother, Rick, was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 10th round of the 1997 MLB draft. Rick pitched in the Detroit and Los Angeles Dodgers farm systems for seven seasons, reaching the Triple-A level.
Both George and Rick Roberts are assistant coaches on the Pitt-Johnstown baseball team.
