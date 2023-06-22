Delaney Dumm

Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm stays far ahead in the 1600-meter run at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field championships at DeGol Field at St.Francis University in Loretto, PA., Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Recent Forest Hills High School graduate Delaney Dumm took first place in the 1600- and 3200-meter races at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals event this past weekend.

Dumm set a personal and meet record in the 1600 with a time of 4:51.73, just under 10 seconds better than Evelyn Rogers out of Maryland. Dumm finished in 10:20.02 in the 3200. The New Germany native will continue her cross country and track and field careers at Lipscomb University, an NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. 

Dumm earned two silver medals at the PIAA Class 2A meet in the 3200 during her junior and senior seasons. She won a state silver medal in the 1600 in 2022 and brought home a bronze medal in the same event in 2023. Dumm collected seven PIAA medals, including two in cross country (third in 2022).

Trending Video

Recommended for you