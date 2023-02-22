Wake Forest redshirt junior Adam Cecere is tied for the NCAA Division I lead in home runs with five. Before Wednesday’s games, Cecere was tied with Old Dominion’s Jake Ticer.
Cecere, a 2019 Forest Hills graduate, is 6-for-15 this season (.400 average) with nine runs, one double, five walks and 10 RBIs.
The left-handed hitting outfielder has homered in four of his five games for the 5-0 Demon Deacons.
Cecere produced an RBI single and three-run home run in Wake Forest’s 20-2 victory at North Carolina-Greensboro on Tuesday. Cecere homered twice and drove in three runs in a victory over Illinois on Sunday. He ranks eighth in the country with a 1.467 slugging percentage.
In 2022, Cecere produced a .318 average with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs.
No. 5 Wake Forest is coached by Greater Johnstown graduate Tom Walter.
