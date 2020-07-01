Adam Cecere

Wake Forest freshman Adam Cecere

Forest Hills graduate Adam Cecere has been named to Wake Forest University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students who achieve a 3.4 GPA with no grade below a C were named to the list. Cecere is a member of the baseball team, where he slugged four home runs and drove in 12 runs in eight games played as a freshman in 2020. Cecere is the son of Ralph and Carol Cecere, of Adams Township.

Tags

Recommended for you