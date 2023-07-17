Forest Hills High School graduate Adam Cecere will finish his college baseball career at Penn State University.
A recent graduate of Wake Forest University and a captain on the NCAA Division I semifinalist team coached by Greater Johnstown’s Tom Walter, Cecere entered the transfer portal in June. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
“I finished up my degree at Wake Forest. Penn State’s got a program that I’m interested in studying,” said Cecere, who intends to earn certification in a real estate program. “The familiarity of the area and having my parents, family and friends being able to come up and watch me play at a more frequent rate in my last year of college (played a role in the decision).”
Cecere currently is in Illinois working with a hitting instructor.
“I’ve played in the ACC the past four years,” Cecere said during a telephone interview on Monday afternoon. “I’m excited to get to a new conference, see some new places and see some new teams.
“The ACC has been nothing but amazing. Now it’s time to take a look at the Big Ten and see what they have to offer.”
His father Ralph Cecere, the superintendent at Homer-Center School District and former Portage High School principal, confirmed his son’s decision on Monday morning.
Adam Cecere also changed his Twitter bio to include Penn State baseball on Monday.
“Penn State is a good spot for Adam, and it will be easier for family and people around here to see him play,” Ralph Cecere said. “He experienced nothing but great things at Wake Forest, and Tom Walter was tremendous with Adam.”
An outfielder, Cecere played four seasons with the Demon Deacons, but had a year of eligibility remaining due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic season that was cut short.
He is the second commitment to the Nittany Lions program under recently hired coach Mike Gambino, the former mentor at Boston College.
At Penn State, Cecere will reunite with Somerset Area High School graduate and former Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival Grant Norris, an infielder who transferred to the Nittany Lions from Duke before the 2023 season.
Norris started 41 games this past spring on a 25-25 Penn State team that went 7-16 in the Big Ten. Norris hit .276 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 42 RBIs. He is currently playing for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League.
Cecere and Norris were teammates on the Johnstown B. Hale Boilers team that played in two Pony League World Series. They also were teammates in the Flood City Elite and U.S. Elite travel programs before playing on the Martella’s Pharmacy team in the AAABA Tournament.
Cecere was part of Wake Forest’s historic 54-win season that included a trip to the College World Series semifinal round, where the Demon Deacons fell to eventual NCAA Division I champion Louisiana State University in June.
Despite missing a month – 16 games – due to a hamstring injury, Cecere finished with a .284 batting average in 42 starts, with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.
Cecere played in 143 games at Wake Forest, with 130 starts, 133 hits, 25 doubles, 32 homers and 116 RBIs.
His freshman year was cut short when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, he missed extended time when he was stricken by COVID-19 and had to live in a hotel for 15 days. This year, a hamstring injury interrupted a promising season that started with Cecere batting .356 with nine homers before the setback.
Cecere had a solid postseason through a regional, super regional and one appearance in the final three games against Louisiana State. He didn’t play in the two losses to the Tigers.
“ ‘Walt’ is from the area, and he understands Johnstown, and he is well-known all over the place,” Cecere said of Wake Forest’s Walter. “He is one of the best guys I’ve ever met. Nobody cares more about his players than ‘Walt’ does and nobody works with and helps his players get better than ‘Walt’ does.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
