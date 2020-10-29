Cody Law had to wait an extra 45 minutes to start his professional mixed martial arts career. He made up for it in the cage at Bellator 250.
The Forest Hills and Pitt-Johnstown graduate defeated Orlando “One Shot” Ortega by submission with a D’Arce chokehold less than three minutes into the fight.
“It felt good,” Law said in a phone interview from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday night. “I visualized that choke happening before the fight. A few hours before the fight, I visualized different endings, and that was one of them.”
A PIAA and NCAA Division II champion wrestler, Law looked first to use his boxing skills. He landed a right uppercut and several straight right hands, although none seemed to significantly hurt Ortega. Law took Ortega to the mat about two minutes into the round, then quickly locked up the chokehold. When he hooked Ortega’s leg, the New York fighter, who also was making his pro debut, tapped out.
Law said he wasn’t planning on going to the mat early.
“I want to be a mixed martial artist,” he said. “I want to strike but whatever happens happens.”
Law has been training in Florida and was cornered by American Top Team’s Mike Brown and Anderson Franca as well as the Mat Factory’s Isaac Greeley. Brown was a World Extreme Cagefighting champion and UFC veteran before turning to coaching. Greeley was a two-time All-American wrestler at Pitt-Johnstown.
Law was the first preliminary fight on a card headlined by Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi competing for the vacant middleweight title. He was originally scheduled to fight at 5:15 p.m. but four fights were canceled – one because a fighter missed weight and three because of positive tests for COVID-19 – resulting in the event beginning at 6 p.m. That delay didn’t result in an added pressure on Law.
“No nerves at all,” Law said, “but that’s great. That’s how I want to be.”
Law joked that he could fight again on Friday but said realistically he hopes to get in the cage again before Christmas.
“I’m healthy and ready to fight again soon,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.