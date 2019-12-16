For the first time this season, there is just a single winner for both PSAC West weekly women’s basketball awards. Seton Hill junior guard Courtney Cecere was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week and the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Griffins win at Salem University on Saturday afternoon.
It is the second time this season that Cecere has earned the Defensive Athlete of the Week award.
Cecere, a Forest Hills graduate, led the Griffins to a 91-77 road win at Salem on Saturday. She scored a team-high 15 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists. Cecere also added three steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.