Seton Hill vs. St. Francis

Seton Hill's Courtney Cecere (right) looks to make a move on St. Francis defender Haley Thomas on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at DeGol Arena in Loretto. Cecere is a Forest Hills graduate while Thomas graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

For the first time this season, there is just a single winner for both PSAC West weekly women’s basketball awards. Seton Hill junior guard Courtney Cecere was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week and the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Griffins win at Salem University on Saturday afternoon.  

It is the second time this season that Cecere has earned the Defensive Athlete of the Week award.  

Cecere, a Forest Hills graduate, led the Griffins to a 91-77 road win at Salem on Saturday. She scored a team-high 15 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists. Cecere also added three steals.

