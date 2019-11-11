Seton Hill junior guard Courtney Cecere was named the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week for her performance that helped the Griffins begin the season with a 2-0 record. This is the first season the league has given out a weekly defensive award.
Cecere, a Forest Hills graduate, provided five steals and a block over the weekend while adding 18 points and nine rebounds. She held Fairmont State’s top scorer to 18 points after tallying 39 the previous night.
