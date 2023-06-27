Forest Hills High School graduate Adam Cecere entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s played his final game on the Wake Forest University baseball team coached by Greater Johnstown’s Tom Walter.
“I graduated from Wake Forest. I have one more year of eligibility remaining,” said Cecere, an outfielder who recently earned his communications degree. “I entered the transfer portal. I’m talking to a few schools, including Wake Forest.
“My four years at Wake Forest were the time of my life,” added the former AAABA Tournament standout. “To gain a degree from such a prestigious school is awesome. I’m looking forward to using baseball to pay for my master’s degree.”
Cecere was part of Wake Forest’s historic 54-win season that included a trip to the College World Series semifinal round, where the Demon Deacons fell to eventual NCAA Division I champion Louisiana State University in a best-of-3 series.
Despite missing a month due to a hamstring injury, Cecere finished the season with a .284 batting average in 42 starts, including 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. A team captain, Cecere has played in 143 games at Wake Forest, with 130 starts, 133 hits, 25 doubles, 32 homers and 116 RBIs.
His freshman year was cut short when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, he missed extended time when he was stricken by COVID-19 and had to live in a hotel for 15 days. This year, a hamstring injury interrupted a promising start to the year, with Cecere batting .356 with nine homers before the setback.
“You sign a four-year scholarship. As soon as your four years are up, your scholarship isn’t honored by that school,” Cecere said. “You have to talk to them about money and how it’s going to work and you have to listen to what other schools have to offer.
“At the end of the day, whoever can come the closest to giving me a free master’s education, that’s what I’m looking for. I love Wake Forest. That’s my place. I would never rule them out.”
Cecere had a solid postseason that included play in a regional, super regional and one appearance in the final three games against LSU. He didn’t play in the two losses to the Tigers last week.
Walter’s Demon Deacons went 54-12, with a 22-7 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Wake Forest was the top seed throughout the regionals and College World Series semifinal. The team advanced to the Series for the first time since the Demon Deacons won it all in 1955.
Ralph Cecere, Adam’s father, said entering the transfer portal was a natural progression and not a knock on Wake Forest.
“Nothing but love for Wake Forest and what Tom (Walter) did for Adam,” said Ralph Cecere, the superintendent at Homer-Center High School and a former longtime Portage administrator. “He absolutely loved his time at Wake Forest. It’s a first-class program.”
Walter could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. Prior to the College World Series opener against LSU, Walter talked about Cecere coming back early after his injury.
“We wanted him in there because he’s such a leader on this team,” said Walter, the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year. “His teammates love him. The coaching staff loves him and he is a battler.”
After social media reported his entering the transfer portal along with Demon Deacons teammate Danny Corona, Adam Cecere said his cell phone began buzzing.
“I’ve had a lot of schools reach out and just poke my interest in playing one more year. Wake Forest is one of them,” Adam Cecere said. “Other than that, I’m listening to everything.”
