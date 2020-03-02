Adam Cecere

Wake Forest freshman Adam Cecere

Forest Hills High School graduate and Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League product Adam Cecere earned one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week honors on Monday.

A freshman at Wake Forest University, Cecere hit four home runs and drove in 10 runs last week. The first baseman/outfielder went 5-for-12 and hit for the home run cycle. 

Cecere had a grand slam in an 11-9 loss to Appalachian State. His pinch-hit blast went over the scoreboard and gave the Demon Deacons a 6-2 lead at the time. He had a two-run homer in the first game of a doubleheader against Brown University and both a three-run homer and a solo shot in Game 2 against Brown. Wake Forest swept the doubleheader.

Tags

Recommended for you