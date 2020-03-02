Forest Hills High School graduate and Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League product Adam Cecere earned one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week honors on Monday.
A freshman at Wake Forest University, Cecere hit four home runs and drove in 10 runs last week. The first baseman/outfielder went 5-for-12 and hit for the home run cycle.
Cecere had a grand slam in an 11-9 loss to Appalachian State. His pinch-hit blast went over the scoreboard and gave the Demon Deacons a 6-2 lead at the time. He had a two-run homer in the first game of a doubleheader against Brown University and both a three-run homer and a solo shot in Game 2 against Brown. Wake Forest swept the doubleheader.
