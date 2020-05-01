The Forest Hills High School golf program produced two student-athletes who will take their game to the NCAA Division I level at St. Francis University.
Liz Zajdel, who tied for 11th place in the PIAA Class AA girls tournament in 2019, and Jon McCall, a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference runner-up and District 6 qualifier, each will join the Red Flash program in Loretto.
“They are both great leaders with a coed team. They both worked extremely hard all summer and all fall,” said Forest Hills golf coach Chad Cordek. “They went above and beyond what was expected of them and it improved our program 100%.”
Zajdel’s showing at the state meet at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in October was the best finish by a Forest Hills’ girls golfer. She shot an 87-86 for a 173 to tie for 11th. Zajdel advanced through the West Region event at Tom’s Run to qualify for the PIAA Tournament in York.
“I’ve always known I could play in college with all of my abilities. I think taking it to the next level is a really important step in my career,” said Zajdel.
“I practiced a lot more going into my senior year. I did a lot more drills to help my short game especially. That was my struggle point during my junior year. That’s why I think I didn’t qualify for states my junior year.”
She is the daughter of David and Sarah Zajdel, of Windber.
“I like the whole atmosphere St. Francis is going to give me,” said Zajdel, who lives near and worked at Windber Country Club, where she often practices. “The program I’m going into is exercise physiology in their physical therapy program. That’s what I was looking for in a school. They gave me that opportunity.”
Her high school coach is confident Zajdel, who helped the basketball team win four District 6 titles, can make an impact at the next level while playing for Red Flash women’s golf coach Lisa Warrilow.
“Liz is the No. 1 girl's golfer in the history of Forest Hills,” Cordek said. “Her dedication and hard work throughout the years has obviously paid off. Her will and dedication has brought her to where she is today.”
Zajdel joins a St. Francis program already buoyed by local graduates Sara Klinchock (Ligonier Valley) and Sadee LaRose (Central Cambria). Jaylee Sikora, a Central Cambria senior, also signed with the Red Flash in November.
McCall emerged as one of the area’s top scholastic golfers despite only playing on the varsity team his junior and senior years at Forest Hills.
“Jon just joined the golf team two years ago,” Cordek said. “I really think he’ll do well. Anything you say, he goes above and beyond. He practices. He hits 300 or 400 balls. He’s hitting every day.”
McCall caught on quickly in the Rangers lineup.
“I didn’t start until I was a junior,” McCall said. “My junior year, I wasn’t very good and I started getting better at the end of the year. My senior year, I was able to put everything together. I finished second in the LHAC and made it to districts and placed in the top 10.
“I’m a member at Windber Country Club and when I’m not up there I have a putting studio in my basement.”
St. Francis is a solid fit for McCall, who will play for Red Flash men’s golf coach Derek Tyson.
“One of the reasons I wanted to go there is it’s close to home,” he said. “I’ve always known about the school. They have a good golf program and good academics, too. I’m majoring in physical therapy and they have a good program there.”
McCall will join a team that also includes Central Cambria product Alex Kiepert.
He is the son of Dawn and Brent McCall, of Summerhill.
