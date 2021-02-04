SIDMAN – Carol Cecere figured her Forest Hills High School girls basketball team had to focus on defense and controlling the paint against Bedford’s formidable inside game during a meeting of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference unbeaten teams on Thursday night.
The Rangers accomplished both of those goals and much more in a one-sided 66-30 victory that included a running clock in the third quarter.
“Forest Hills, that’s a team to watch for sure,” said Bedford coach Blaine Shuke, whose Bisons lost for the first time in six games. “You’ve got to give Forest Hills credit. They executed well. That’s an impressive team.”
The six-time defending District 6 champion with nine district crowns in 11 years, Forest Hills is undefeated in six games. The Rangers were 26-1 and deep into the PIAA playoffs when the COVID-19 pandemic halted play last season.
Cecere and her players are savoring each opportunity to be on the floor.
“You take every game and you relish every minute,” Cecere said. “We have people trying to get into the door just to watch us. They miss regular basketball. We all miss regular basketball. We’re trying to do whatever we can to give the girls the best season that we can.”
Rangers senior Paige Debias had a team-high 16 points with six rebounds. She made 5 of 7 field goal attempts, including both of her 3-point shots.
“A lot of what we worked on was our defense and a lot of ‘big’ posting up that we had to do with their posts,” Debias said. “It was a good matchup there. We also worked really hard on our offense making sure we were running the ball and circulating it in and out, so that we could get inside and outside shots.”
Forest Hills senior Taylor Burda made those outside shots, hitting 4 of 7 3-point attempts for 12 points.
Senior Madeline Cecere had 10 rebounds and five assists to go with four points, and senior Jordyn Smith had seven points.
“We’ve been playing since we were in kindergarten. We just know each other so well and we can work the ball together,” Debias said.
Bedford was led by Sydney Taracatac’s eight points, but the 5-foot-9 junior picked up her third foul 58 seconds into the second quarter and was scoreless in the first half in limited playing time.
“That really affected the game,” Debias said. “When she was out, it was a big advantage for us because we could move the ball more outside.”
Taracatac had two field goals and four made free throws in the second half. Junior Josie Shuke had seven points and seven rebounds.
“They shot a lot better than we did,” Coach Shuke said. “That was a big part of it. Then, we got a little foul trouble with our big girl and that took us out of our game plan.
“We’ve just got to keep working. We have been working but we’ve just got to work harder.
“It’s good for us to have a chance to play,” he added. “We’re happy for any game that we can play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.