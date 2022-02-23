SIDMAN, Pa. – Coming off tough back-to-back losses to Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Bedford, the Forest Hills girls basketball team went back to the basics in its District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal game on Wednesday night.
The No. 1 seeded Rangers emphasized a game plan that defense and rebounding would lead into offensive production, and the strategy worked to near perfection.
Four different Forest Hills starters pulled down at least seven boards as the Rangers forced 23 turnovers on defense to handle No. 9 seed Penns Valley 54-35 and clinch a berth in the PIAA playoffs for the eighth consecutive year.
“We said win one and you’re guaranteed three at this point,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. “We work so hard on defense and rebounding as a team. That’s our focus because we have a couple tall players, plus others who jump in to try and rebound. That is something that I think will continue to lead us as we progress through the playoffs and hopefully continue to play well to keep moving on.”
The Rangers recorded 36 rebounds as a team, 15 coming on the offensive glass. This gave Forest Hills many second, third, and even fourth chances at the basket to build a lead it would never lose.
Remi Smith topped Forest Hills with a game-high 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Alexis Henderson, Addison Schirato and Lexi Koeck recorded nine, eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
“I really had a drive to have a good game tonight I feel that I’ve been lacking the past couple games,” said Schirato, who compiled an additional 12 points and six blocks. “We also have Arissa (Britt) out hurt right now, and I wanted to win for her. A lot of us boxed out very well and got a lot of rebounds, but we can always get more.”
Throughout the game, the Rangers’ defense employed a mixture of full- and half-court presses that left the Rams flustered.
Forest Hills (18-6) forced 13 turnovers in the first half, while holding Penns Valley to 3 of 24 shooting.
The Rangers, who recorded 16 points off turnovers, scored the first eight points of the contest, while also using another 8-0 run in the second quarter to lead 28-12 at the break.
“We worked our press very well tonight,” said Smith, who added four steals. “We kept them off-balance a lot, and we were able to get those turnovers, which led to us executing on the fast break. I think all around, we played very tough and earned this win.”
While at least doubling up Penns Valley in the scoring column in three of the four quarters, the Rangers suffered their lone hiccup of the contest in the third.
The Rams opened the frame outscoring the Rangers 12-3 to cut the deficit to seven at 31-24. Forest Hills shot just 1-for-13 in the quarter.
“That’s how we play,” Penns Valley coach Terrance Green said. “Blue-collar mentality. We never give up and play hard. It definitely showed, we got the lead down to where we wanted it, but things just didn’t go our way tonight.
“I applaud our girls’ effort, it was definitely a hard-fought game.”
Four free throws from Smith pushed the Rangers’ lead back to double digits going to the fourth, before Forest Hills used a 9-0 run that grew its advantage to 45-27.
“I thought in the third, we just didn’t make some easy layups, and they were starting to hit some of their shots,” Cecere said.
“The momentum was starting to swing towards them, but I’m glad we were able to keep fighting and pull away towards the end to give us a little cushion.”
Anna Burkey scored 13 points to round out three Rangers in double figures.
Forest Hills is set to face No. 5 seed Westmont Hilltop in the semifinal round on Saturday.
The Rangers squeaked out a 43-39 victory over the Hilltoppers on Jan. 21in the teams’ lone matchup during the regular season.
“People play better this time of year because they take chances on themselves,” Cecere said. “We’ve seen them before. Now we’re going to see if they’re going to make any changes, and we’ll just have to adapt to whatever they throw at us during game time.”
