FAIRVIEW – The Forest Hills girls basketball team is headed to its first-ever state semifinal.
Remi Smith scored 14 points and Jordyn Smith put in 11 as the Rangers (20-0) defeated District 10 champ Fairview 58-30 in Friday’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Fairview High School.
Paige Debias added nine points, while Madeline Cecere and Taylor Burda chipped in seven points apiece.
Hope Garrity led the Tigers (20-4) with 11 points.
The Rangers stifled Fairview with their full-court press throughout the night. Forest Hills forced 18 turnovers in the first half.
“Our defense was stellar,” said Rangers coach Carol Cecere. “It was a very balanced team effort. We just did what we needed to do.
“We’ve watched Fairview quite a bit. We know (Garrity) is one of the best in the area up here. We knew they like to shoot 3s at the baseline. We just had to get out and cover them.”
The Tigers had taken the lead twice early on, going up 2-0 and 4-2, before a three-pointer by Madeline Cecere gave Forest Hills the lead for good.
Cecere’s basket started a 7-0 run. The Rangers went on a 9-0 run later in the half and built a 32-14 halftime lead.
“We started pressing them and making other people handle the ball rather than coming down and setting up in their sets,” Carol Cecere said. “We put a couple different presses in and they worked for us.”
Fairview, which won its first-ever District 10 championship this season, came out strong to start the second half.
Garrity hit a 3-pointer to close the deficit to 32-19, but the Forest Hills defense continued to wear on the Tigers.
“Their press gave us more trouble than I thought it would,” Fairview coach Aaron Garrity said. “Credit to them. They’re long, lanky and strong. They’re a senior-oriented group that’s a really good team.”
The Rangers led 42-23 after three quarters and opened the fourth with an 11-2 run. Burda had all of her seven points in that stretch.
“Our defense travels,” said Forest Hills senior Jordyn Smith. “If our shots aren’t on, our defense is going to be there.”
After time ran out, the Rangers were able to enjoy the semifinal win that they were unable to compete for in 2020.
“I think the girls are a little numb,” Coach Cecere said. “These are nights that they dream about as a kid. They’ve done a great job. I’m really proud of them.”
Last year, the Rangers competed in Class 4A and advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 55-48 win over District 10 champ Villa Maria.
The quarterfinal round never occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of that, the Rangers feel they still has plenty left to accomplish.
“We just keep talking about unfinished business,” the coach said. “This would have been the game we would have had next (last year).”
The Rangers will take on District 7 winner Mohawk in the Class 3A semifinals. Mohawk defeated District 9’s Punxsutawney 68-52 in the quarterfinals.
