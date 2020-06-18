Erik Gibson stayed up late Sunday night waiting to see if any college coaches would contact him after midnight, the first they could reach out to the rising Forest Hills junior, who is one of the top wrestling recruits in the nation.
Sure enough, Cornell assistant coach Gabe Dean texted the two-time PIAA medalist, telling him he couldn’t wait to talk to Gibson on Monday. Big Red coach Rob Koll, a State College native, called him that day, as did Dean.
“Ever since Monday, we’ve been in contact every single day,” said Gibson, who gave a verbal commitment to the Cornell coaches on Thursday.
The No. 33 recruit in the 2022 class, according to MatScouts.com, Gibson was contacted by more than a dozen Division I coaches in the first two days of the recruiting process, including national powers Penn State, Iowa, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Lehigh as well as Pitt, Penn, Army and Navy.
“It’s been fun,” Gibson said. “A couple calls into it I got used to talking to people I don’t know. It was definitely overwhelming.”
Late in his sophomore season, Gibson said that Penn State and Iowa were his top two schools, but as the process moved along Cornell replaced the Nittany Lions, who have won eight of the past nine NCAA tournament titles, as the co-favorite with Iowa.
“To be honest, I didn’t feel like Penn State would be right for me,” Gibson said. “I was in contact with Coach Dean and Coach Koll back and forth for about three days, and I only talked to Iowa once.”
The academic reputation of the Ivy League school was a key factor for Gibson, who wants to study to be an engineer.
“I’ve been wanting to go Ivy League for a while now,” he said. “I knew Cornell was a really good Ivy League school with a really good wrestling program, so it really sparked my interest.”
The Big Red are ranked No. 2 heading into next season – behind only the Hawkeyes – according to FloWrestling.
Cornell’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked ninth nationally by MatScouts and includes Bald Eagle Area graduate Gage McClenahan, who Gibson split a pair of matches with this postseason. Gibson said having McClenahan as a future teammate could be a positive.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity,” he said. “We went 1-1 in matches. He definitely seemed like he was a super nice kid when I talked to him off the mat. It’s going to be fun to be his teammate.”
The talent at Cornell isn’t just limited to the active roster. The coaching staff is littered with impressive resumes. Koll won a national title at North Carolina. Dean claimed a pair for the Big Red, as did associate head coach Mike Grey. Kyle Dake, the only wrestler to win four titles at four different weight classes, is a volunteer assistant with the program.
“I’m going to have great partners every single day and get a great education,” Gibson said. “Definitely the best of both worlds.”
Gibson is 83-10 in two seasons at Forest Hills. He placed third at the PIAA tournament as a freshman and fell to sixth at 145 pounds as a sophomore after forfeiting his final two matches due to injury.
Gibson is the son of John and Ashley Miller, of South Fork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.