SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills rode its punishing ground game to the 2021 District 6 Class 2A championship game despite entering the postseason as the No. 8 seed.
While the state’s leading rusher in 2021, Damon Crawley, is out of the equation, the Rangers plan to follow a similar formula in 2022 with improved quarterback play and capable playmakers in the rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“We lost key pieces from last year’s team, but we have a lot of kids that are coming back this year that are able to accept that challenge of replacing those seniors from last year,” Forest Hills fourth-year coach Justin Myers said.
“The biggest obstacle we have this year is obviously probably at running back to replace Damon Crawley. We have Colten Danel, Ben Harteis, Mason Papinchak and Brady Mayes. Those four guys are very capable running backs and able to handle the load for us this year.”
Forest Hills (7-6 in 2021) won five straight games and earned a trip to the 2021 District 6 Class 2A title game, but fell to four-time champion Richland.
Myers doesn’t expect to miss a beat with a strong senior class that will be counted on heavily.
“So far, the senior leadership has been excellent,” Myers said. “This is the first group of kids that have come through only with me as the (head) coach here.
“They bought into the system. They bought into what we’re doing.”
The Rangers rolled up 4,109 yards on the ground compared to 1,061 through the air in 2021. Crawley accounted for 2,601 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns.
Seniors Devon Brezovec and Trevor Burkett and junior Jaden Trentini are three full-time starters back on the offensive line.
“Our offensive line is very strong and big,” Myers said.
“It’s going to be one of the biggest lines we’ve had in a few years. They’re very capable blockers up front. We have a couple that are a little inexperienced, but they had time last year with us as far as subbing roles.”
Junior quarterback Jake Poldiak completed 61 of 104 passes for 802 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. He will be tasked with helping the offense become more balanced this fall.
“Jake Poldiak has grown up a lot over this last year,” Myers said.
“He has not only grown in size, but he has also grown mentally. He’s showing great leadership in the huddle right now. He’s showing great poise out there and he’s really becoming a good leader on our team.”
Senior Colten Danel racked up 370 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries in 2021. On defense, Danel compiled 95 tackles, 24 for loss, and led the team with 8.5 sacks.
“He’s probably going to be one of our featured backs in the backfield and at defensive end for us,” Myers said.
“Colten’s the hardest worker we have. Colten dropped 30 pounds. He’s faster, quicker and stronger right now than he was last year. He’s going to be a force for us on both sides of the ball.”
Brezovec is a linchpin on both sides of the ball as well. In 2021, he supplied an area-high 164 tackles and averaged 12.6 per game as a sideline-to-sideline menace.
“Devon Brezovec is a four-year starter at center for us,” Myers said.
“He’s the key to our offensive line as far as making calls and making sure we’re in the right places and doing the right things.
“Having Devon back at middle linebacker is a very important part to our defense.”
Senior Jeremy Burda figures to build on his 24 catches for 485 yards and six touchdowns from a year ago. He also picked off three passes in 2021, one behind senior Colby Rearick.
“Jeremy’s also gotten bigger and stronger,” Myers said.
“He’s had a great summer with our seven-on-sevens and workouts. I really look forward to see what Jeremy can do with the ball in his hands this year.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
