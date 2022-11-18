SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn only applied to one school during his recruitment process.
Once he was accepted into Coker University, a visit to the Hartsville, South Carolina, campus sealed the deal. On Friday afternoon, Flinn signed his National Letter of Intent to major in physical education and wrestle at Coker.
“Just the team, the place where it’s at,” Flinn explained his decision to join the NCAA Division II program that competes in the South Atlantic Conference.
“It’s a small school with a couple Pa. boys down there already.
“The coach, just everything about it, it’s just nice.”
Coker went 4-7 in 2021-22.
The Cobras are led by first-year coach Rob Parland, who ranks third at Coker with 51 victories on the mat.
Ferndale Area High School graduate Noah Korenoski is on the wrestling roster after competing for two seasons at Garrett College in Maryland.
“The school is just a great fit for me,” Flinn said. “They have Pa. wrestling mixed with South Carolina.”
Flinn enters his senior season with a 68-43 record that includes 24 falls. His record is deceiving since many opposing teams put their best wrestler against Flinn to avoid a matchup against current North Carolina State freshman Jackson Arrington, a three-time PIAA champion.
The 152-pound Flinn has won 20 or matches in all three of his seasons. Flinn, a two-time District 6 runner-up individually, has been a starter on the past three District 6 Class 2A dual-meet championship teams.
Flinn will likely wrestle at 149 or 157 at Coker.
He has big plans for his senior season.
“My goal is to make it to states and place,” Flinn said. “For the team, win another district title and try to win four in a row.”
On Friday, Flinn realized a goal he set out for himself when he first started the sport.
“It was a dream since I was little to wrestle in college,” Flinn said.
Flinn’s blue-collar work ethic has rubbed off on his teammates at Forest Hills. He has become a dependable grappler for the Rangers over his career.
“Dustin has been working hard this offseason as he always has and works even harder during the season,” Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer said. “His hard work has paid off as he will continue his academic and wrestling career at the next level, which has always been his goal.
“The team, all the coaches and I are proud of him.”
Flinn is the son of Robert and Paula Flinn.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.