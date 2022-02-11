HERSHEY, Pa. – Similar to this past weekend at the District 6 Class 2A duals, Forest Hills’ fate rested on the final bout of the match on Friday afternoon.
The Rangers won two crucial contests to claim their third straight district title this past Saturday, but the pendulum swung the other direction in the second round of the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships consolation bracket at the Giant Center.
Bishop McDevitt’s Hunter Wagner pinned T.J. Carroll in 1:18 as the Crusaders prevailed 32-30 to end the Rangers’ season.
“Our team battled really hard today,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “I’m proud of all of them. They never gave up and fought to the end. It’s unfortunate that we came up a little short.”
Forest Hills advanced on Friday morning with a 32-29 triumph over District 7 champion Quaker Valley.
Forest Hills led 15-0 early on Easton Toth’s pin in 45 seconds, Noah Teeter’s 2-0 decision and Jackson Arrington’s forfeit at 152.
District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt (13-1) won five straight matchups to lead 22-15. Andrew Christie netted a 7-5 victory over Dustin Flinn.
Anthony Glessner won an 8-0 major decision against Tye Templeton. Lucas Lawler prevailed 5-3 over Kory Marsalko in sudden victory. Kade Werner pinned Kirk Bearjar in 2:22 and Riley Robell followed with a fall in 41 seconds against Dalton Gable at 285.
Forest Hills’ Isaiah Shilcosky won by forfeit. Brevin Michuck won 9-7 over Michael Beutler at 113. Bishop McDevitt’s Tillman Artell won an 11-3 major decision against Hunter Adams at 120. Forest Hills sophomore Hunter Forcellini, who won two crucial matchups in the District 6 semifinals and finals, pinned Valor Leynes in 2:07 to pull Forest Hills within 30-26.
“Hunter is really becoming someone we can lean on,” Strayer said. “He always pulls through when we need him. For only being a sophomore, he does extremely well with handling high-pressure situations and today was no different.”
Forest Hills concluded with a 15-5 record and three straight District 6 Class 2A duals titles.
“Overall, it’s been a very memorable season,” Strayer said. “I’m just grateful to be a part of it. First and foremost, I just want to thank the guys on the team for an awesome ride. I also want to thank my coaches, Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ and Tim Colosimo. Lastly, I want to thank our amazing group of parents and the Forest Hills community for all of their support.”
In the opener, Arrington won by fall and Bearjar pinned his opponent. Both pins came in 38 seconds. Teeter earned a forfeit.
Toth earned a 16-0 technical fall in 4:10. Forcellini, Shilcosky and Templeton won decisions.
Shilcosky’s 10-4 decision over Isaac Maccaglia secured victory.
The District 6 individual tournament begins Friday at Altoona Area High School. Arrington and Toth are defending district champions.
“We are looking forward to the individual postseason,” Strayer said.
