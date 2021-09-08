SIDMAN – A late run by Forest Hills fell short in the third set, but the Rangers used the surge as a springboard for the final two sets.
Central Cambria led after three sets and had a leg up heading late into Wednesday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match between two title contenders.
However, the Rangers minimized mistakes to force a deciding fifth set.
Forest Hills rode the momentum of four straight points and three consecutive points from freshman outside hitter Mya Colosimo in the fifth set to pick up a 19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory on their home court.
“Honestly, it gives you so much momentum to keep pushing,” said Colosimo, who notched a match-high 19 kills, of winning key rallies in the fifth set. “It makes you want it more and more. Those really long rallies, you just have to stay focused. You have to swing, you know you have to go up and try to hit it and put it away.”
After losing to Central Cambria in Saturday’s Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament, the Rangers learned from previous mistakes to knock off the team picked to win the LHAC.
“We saw our schedule and we knew our home opener, the first game of the season, was going to be against them,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said. “Knowing what they have returning, we knew the deck was really kind of stacked against us.
“For whatever reason, we just could not cover that tip. We were, I think it was because it was Central Cambria and they have those big hitters, waiting for that big hit. We probably lost 25 points tonight over tips. I think when we finally started in Game 5 picking up those tips, pushing that ball up to the outside hitter for the kill, that was the turnaround. A team effort will beat talent, sometimes. We really played well as a team tonight.”
Central Cambria, the three-time champions from 2017-19, evened its record at 1-1. Crucial mistakes prevented the Red Devils from notching a road victory.
“They just got down on themselves and let too many points go without getting back at them,” Central Cambria first-year coach Alicia Huber said. “They stopped working as a team. That’s something we’re going to work on.”
Forest Hills senior Mackenzie Hoover tallied 13 kills, 12 service points and 10 digs. Senior Lexi Koeck delivered 11 kills and five blocks. Freshman Julia Chunta dished out 43 assists and recorded three aces. Colosimo added six digs and five blocks, and fellow freshman Sophia Jacobs had three aces.
Central Cambria junior Alli Malay provided 16 digs and 10 kills. Senior Maddy Kim netted 12 kills, and junior Mikalah Kim added nine kills. Deanne Long scooped up 11 digs. Leah Burggraf led the team in assists.
Central Cambria led 6-2 early in the fifth set. With Hoover at the service line, the Rangers scored four straight points to lead 12-10. Colosimo punctuated the match by scoring the Rangers’ final three points in thrilling fashion.
“Basically teamwork, everybody has to come together,” Colosimo said. “It can’t be one person, you can’t focus on one play. You have to go to the center and focus on the next play. Great coaching staff, they always kept us fired up. You got to go in hard every single point.”
A change in offensive tactics helped Forest Hills turn the tide.
“We really started hitting out to the outside,” Layman said. “They have two big middles, the Kim sisters. They’re very good blockers in the middle. As hard as it is not to set my senior middle (Koeck), she also knew that we had to feed where we could get those kills. The block wasn’t as strong out there and it worked.”
Forest Hills, last year's LHAC champs for the first time in program history, led early in the first set, but Central Cambria responded with a late 6-0 spurt to take total control. A Kate Kudlawiec kill gave the Red Devils a 25-19 lead after the first set.
The Rangers used a 7-1 run late in the second set to break away. Two Jacobs aces sparked the rally as Forest Hills evened the scored with a 25-19 victory.
Central Cambria led by as many as eight points in the third set, but Forest Hills pulled to within two late. Maddy Kim’s kill gave Central Cambria a 25-22 winning margin and 2-1 edge.
After four ties, Forest Hills led throughout the fourth set on its way to forcing a pivotal fifth set.
“I think this loss takes off pressure of having an undefeated season,” Huber said. “There’s a lot of people here watching and cheering them on. They weren’t playing their best, but I think this will help them and show them where the mistakes come in and why they come in.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
