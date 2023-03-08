SIDMAN, Pa. – A pair of Forest Hills seniors realized childhood dreams on Wednesday afternoon when they committed to continue their academic and football careers at NCAA Division III institutions.
Colten Danel is set to play at Oberlin College in Ohio. Dayton Maul is slated to join Westminster College’s squad in New Wilmington.
Danel knew he found his ideal fit when he visited Oberlin’s campus. The Yeomen, led by first-year coach John Pont, compete in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
“There was just something about it that kind of felt like home,” Danel said.
“It kind of clicked.
“It was a very rural, small campus. The student-to-faculty ratio is insane. The coaches that I did talk to were really great. I told my parents, ‘Yeah, this is the place.’ ”
The running back recruit, who totaled 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 2022, plans to major in neuroscience and psychiatry.
He added 11 catches for 133 yards and two scores. Danel, who also competes in track and field and volleyball at Forest Hills, netted 54 tackles, including seven for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
“Colten’s work ethic stands out,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “He’s constantly in the weight room. He’s constantly looking to improve. He made himself into a football player. To be an 1,000-yard rusher his senior year, his junior year with 9.5 sacks and being named second-team all-state, he did a lot of things to make himself better.”
Danel, who played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 22, received an academic scholarship at Oberlin. He finished with 1,487 career rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, he collected 191 tackles, including 35 for loss, and 13.5 sacks. Danel booted 48 punts over his career for an average of 32.3 yards per kick.
Danel enjoyed the camaraderie at Oberlin.
“It seemed like everybody knew who everybody was,” Danel said. “The relationships that they built as teammates really stood out. It was kind of cool they build those close-knit relationships that a lot of colleges don’t have. The coaches said they would be able to fit me in a bunch of ways.”
His father, Matt, was a first-team Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference selection at Indiana (Pa.) as a punter in 1997 after graduating from Forest Hills.
Danel is the son of Matt and Kerry Danel.
Despite being limited to four games as a junior in 2021, Maul produced a breakout campaign in 2022. The wide receiver hauled in 22 passes for 357 yards and one touchdown in 2022. He added 26 tackles and one interception on defense.
Maul will join a Westminster program on the rise in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“I really liked the small-school atmosphere,” Maul said. “I really like how I would be able to get a better connection with the professors. I feel like I would excel in school there.
“I don’t feel like I’m done playing football yet.
“I was injured (in 2021) and I feel like last year (2022) is just the beginning for me. I’m really excited for the next four years.”
Also a member of the baseball team, Maul will major in early childhood education at Westminster, which went 7-3 in 2022. The Titans are led by coach Scott Benzel.
“Dayton really progressed over the four years, especially his junior and senior year where he grew,” Myers said. “He hit the weight room hard and truthfully, Dayton probably had the best ball skills on our team as far as going after the ball and making adjustments to the ball. His hands are amazing. I think the sky’s the limit for Dayton right now because he’s going to keep working.”
Wednesday served as an event Maul looked forward to.
“I loved playing football all my life,” Maul said.
“It was something I wanted to do.”
Maul thoroughly enjoyed his visit at Westminster.
“The fieldhouse is amazing,” Maul said. “The locker rooms are crazy. They have two film rooms. Everything about it, I just really like it.”
Maul’s father, Eric, played college baseball at Mansfield and Slippery Rock.
Maul is the son of Eric and Jill Maul.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
