SIDMAN, Pa. – A pair of Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School seniors announced on Tuesday they will continue their academic and athletic careers in college starting this fall.
Easton Toth signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle at NCAA Division I member Clarion University of Pennsylvania, while Lexi Koeck will play both basketball and volleyball at Division III Mount Aloysius College.
“With the coaches and the team when I went up there, it really felt like home,” Toth said. “They were really loyal to me.
“They stuck with me, kept talking to me the whole way through the recruiting process.”
Since he started his wrestling career, Toth had his sights set on competing at the highest level.
“Ever since I started wrestling, I knew I wanted to wrestle DI,” Toth said. “I’m just glad I can do that.”
Clarion went 9-7 overall in 2021-22 and is a member of the Mid-American Conference in wrestling. The Golden Eagles are led by coach Keith Ferraro.
“The last couple years, they’ve really been getting better and better,” Toth said.
Toth is on the ascension as well after winning 37 matches as a senior.
“Easton has put in a great deal of work throughout his whole life to reach his goal of wrestling at a Division I school,” Forest Hills wrestling coach Jake Strayer said. “He definitely earned it, and the coaching staff and I couldn’t be more proud and happy for him.”
Toth will major in nursing. He went 120-39 over four seasons and earned a PIAA Class 2A eighth-place medal at 138 pounds this winter. Toth compiled three District 6 titles individually and won the 2022 Southwest Regional crown. He helped the Rangers claim three straight District 6 team championships.
“It was amazing,” Toth said. “All of us, we grew up wrestling together and that was our goal to win as many district titles as we could. We came out with three.”
Strayer believes Toth, who was told he may wrestle at 149 this coming winter, has a high ceiling.
“Easton still has a lot of room for growth in his career,” Strayer said. “He has the toughness and a great work ethic for the next level. We are excited to see him compete as a student-athlete at Clarion, which seems like a great fit for him.”
Toth also played football at Forest Hills. He totaled 124 tackles and three sacks in 2021 and made 217 career tackles.
Toth is the son of Jason and Theresa Toth, of Beaverdale.
Koeck was not ready to leave either basketball or volleyball in the rear-view mirror. The 5-foot-10 basketball forward and volleyball middle blocker will major in ultrasonography starting this fall at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference institution in Crssson.
“It was a hard decision,” Koeck said.
“I really couldn’t say goodbye to one of my sports that I have been playing all my life, definitely couldn’t end the chapter of any of those. I was in between a couple schools. At the end, it was between Washington & Jefferson and Mount Aloysius. I loved the coaches for both teams (at Mount Aloysius).
“It’s going to be a fun next couple of years.”
Koeck averaged 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game as a senior at Forest Hills. She was named to the 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association second team and was a part of three District 6 championship squads her first three seasons. The 2021 squad advanced to the PIAA semifinals and won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title.
When investigating whether she wanted to explore playing two sports in college, Koeck asked her older sister, Victoria, a junior basketball forward and member of the track and field team at Washington & Jefferson that was named 2021-22 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
“It was definitely nice to have her to be able to help me through this process,” Lexi Koeck said. “Being able to get a little help when you’re picking a certain major and playing sports, that was definitely a big help with making my decision.”
Lexi Koeck racked up 402 kills, 301 digs, 108 blocks and 63 aces over her volleyball career. She netted 227 kills, 210 digs, 58 blocks and 34 aces as a senior to earn a spot on the District 6 Class 2A first team. Koeck helped the Rangers win their first LHAC title in 2020.
“My time as playing for the Lady Rangers for both basketball and volleyball will never be forgotten,” Koeck said. “It definitely was not the easiest to say goodbye to either of those sports at the high school level.
“Making an impact that other people look up to you is definitely a huge part of what sports mean to me, being able to help others along the way.”
The Mount Aloysius volleyball team is led by coach Brianna Baker, a Windber graduate. In 2021, the Mounties went 4-17 overall.
Brian Giesler leads the Mount Aloysius women’s basketball program. The Mounties posted a 4-21 record in 2021-22.
Koeck is the daughter of Matt and Patti Koeck, of Sidman.
