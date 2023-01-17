SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm planned on staying in Pennsylvania to continue her cross country and track and field careers at the collegiate level in the fall.
However, her impressive list of accolades drew the attention of college coaches south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
The standout distance runner signed her National Letter of Intent to join the cross country and track and field teams at Lipscomb University on Tuesday afternoon.
“I actually never thought about going out of state for college,” Dumm said. “All the colleges I visited were pretty much out of state. It was kind of definitely away from the plan, but it felt like that’s what God was leading me to do, so I just followed that.”
Lipscomb, located in Nashville, Tennessee, competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference at the NCAA Division I level. The Bisons are led by Nick Polk, director of cross country and track and field.
“It just felt like home,” Dumm described Lipscomb.
“The coaches and team, and everyone was super-nice. It’s a very good D-I Christian college. It was just everything I was looking for.”
Dumm chose Lipscomb over Cedarville and Liberty. She found her ideal fit in Nashville.
“It’s actually like a super-small campus,” she said. “There’s like 5,000 kids there, so you’ll you’ll get to know the professors better and everything. The teams are very nice. I just felt very connected with them. The coaches were super-nice and super-welcoming. I could see myself being coached by them for the next four years.”
She will enter the fall semester undecided, with interest in the medical or science field.
Dumm, a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion and 2022 District 6 Class 2A cross country winner, earned a bronze medal at the 2022 PIAA championships. She collected a 23rd-place finish in 2021 to go along with her two PIAA silver medals won at the 2022 state track and field championships in the 1600- and 3200-meter races. Dumm is a five-time state medalist – she took sixth in the 3200 in 2021 – who ranks among the best distance runners Forest Hills has ever produced, joining Leanna (Nastase) Tabatabaie, Sarah (Strayer) Mihm and Leah Anne (Wirfel) Weaver.
“We’ve had a lot of good distance runners,” Forest Hills cross country and track and field coach Tom Hunter said. “She has put herself in that group. She has the school record in both the 1600 and 3200.
“She reached a point where she just became very dedicated and put in a lot of work. You can see how it’s paid off.”
Dumm, whose twin sister Danielle will join the Indiana (Pa.) cross country team this fall, has gone above and beyond her original expectations.
“I always wanted to go to college to be a runner, but I never thought I’d ever make it to the D-I level,” Dumm said.
She was quick to thank her coaches at Forest Hills for helping her compete at the Division I level.
“It definitely made me into the person I am,” Dumm said. “The coaches push you to be your best here, and I can’t thank them more.”
Dumm is the daughter of Darrell and Donna Dumm.
