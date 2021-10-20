PORTAGE, Pa. – Calan Bollman collapsed at the end of last year’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference cross country championships boys’ race after trying to keep pace with Central Cambria’s Toby Cree. The shoe was on the other foot on Wednesday, though, and it was Bollman breaking things down.
On an afternoon when Central Cambria runners took home nearly half the medals, Bollman, Chestnut Ridge’s junior standout, established a new personal record and broke the Maple Crest Golf Course course record to prevail in the boys’ race at the LHAC championships.
Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm continued her terrific season by leading the girls’ race essentially from start to finish to claim the individual title.
No team score was observed for the meet. Central Cambria’s boys and girls both already had been crowned team champions by virtue of their 12-0 LHAC dual-meet marks.
“It feels pretty good getting this. It shows all the hard work I’m putting in is paying off,” Bollman said. “This is definitely a big confidence-booster, knowing this is a hard course and I ran a pretty good time.”
Maybe even fair to say a great time.
Shadowed by Central Cambria’s Aiden Lechleitner for much of the race, Bollman finally put some distance between himself and the Red Devil near the end, crushing his previous PR by 13 seconds with a time of 16 minutes, 16.7 seconds before going to lie down in the Chestnut Ridge tent for a few minutes to recover.
“I could feel it. I could hear (Lechleitner’s) footsteps the whole time, even when we came up for lap No. 2. I started to doubt myself,” Bollman said. “Then I was like, ‘Nah. I came in here No. 1. I haven’t lost to any of these kids in this conference yet. I have to step it up.’
“I’m a big role model to my teammates. If they see me quit, they’re going to want to do the same.”
Lechleitner crossed the finish line 14 seconds later with a time of 16:30.8.
“I was training all this week and getting the mentality right to go after him because he beat me earlier this season,” Lechleitner said. “I knew he was going to be able to put up a great time. He just outkicked me at the end.”
Lechleitner was the first of three straight Red Devils to finish, followed by Cody Roberts (16:51) and Devon Morgan (17:01.9). Red Devil Evan George was sixth, with teammates Eli Wandel and Dom Kuntz placing eighth and ninth, respectively.
Leading up to the conference meet, Bollman imagined a deep team might try to team up to take him down.
“I tried to figure out who the threats were to me. I thought maybe they were going to send out some rabbits, catch me off my guard,” Bollman said. “I was leading, so I was like, ‘OK, not rabbits, so do I kick before him or wait for him? Do I kick the last 800 meters or 1200?’ I have a good kick, but I never feel comfortable catching someone.
“I like to keep the lead.”
Even without now-graduated Cree, the Central Cambria boys were formidable, placing eight finishers in the top 17. Besides Bollman, the highest non-Devil placewinners were Somerset’s Colton Walker (fifth) and Branson Walker (seventh).
Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George rounded out the boys’ top 10.
The girls’ race ran to a similar theme, with Central Cambria putting 10 runners in the top 20 to medal. Two more Red Devils were in the top 23.
Dumm, though, overcame Central Cambria’s ensemble cast, getting out quickly and maintaining about a 5-second gap over Red Devil Annaliese Niebauer for the duration of the contest.
Dumm’s goal coming in was to break the course record of 18:42, set by Portage’s Lauren Shaffer last week, as revenge for Shaffer breaking her Forest Hills course mark earlier this fall. Dumm wasn’t quite able to pull that off, but she still turned in a winning time of 19:11.2.
“I’m just so happy to have run my hardest,” Dumm said.
Dumm, a junior, has been largely unbeatable this season.
“I did not (expect this),” Dumm said. “I like to take it out hard in the beginning and get the lead. Then I can find my comfortable pace. When everybody’s trying to catch me the whole race, it makes it more challenging.”
Niebauer’s time was 19:15.1.
Westmont Hilltop’s Julia Dill was third at 19:27.9, Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong fourth at 19:39.4 and Central Cambria’s Stella Kuntz fifth at 19:43.0.
“I think it’s her determination,” Niebauer said of why she thinks Dumm has emerged as such a force this fall. “We’re both very determined. It’s always interesting when we face off together because we’re competitive, but we’re also really respectful of each other.”
Bedford’s Meah Eshelman was sixth before a wave of Central Cambria performers began to cross the finish line; Morgan Brandis was seventh, Alaina Sheehan eighth, Abigail Sheehan ninth and Faith Wilson 10th.
Central Cambria has designs on a PIAA Class 2A championship this year, and Wednesday’s showing looked good for the Red Devils’ objectives.
“They all ran great races, to a girl. I was super, super excited,” Red Devils coach Randy Wilson said. “I don’t know that we’ve had a deeper girls’ team. We’ve had a front five that are amazing. But to 10? Wow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.