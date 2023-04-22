FERRELLTON, Pa. – Forest Hills continued its recent success at the Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic in dominating fashion on Saturday.
Following a 15-run mercy rule victory in their first game, the Rangers followed by defeating North Star 13-1 in five innings to claim their fourth consecutive tournament championship at Community Park in Ferrellton.
“We have seven seniors that are leading us right now,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. “We’re having a special year right now, and this tournament is always a part of our special year. It’s always a pleasure to be here. We’re just glad they keep inviting us back. We definitely enjoy it.”
The win ties Forest Hills with host North Star for the most titles in the tournament’s 28-year history (6).
All six of the Rangers’ victories in the championship game have been over the Cougars, coming in 2012, 2016 and the current four-year run from 2019-23. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forest Hills also passed Conemaugh Township for the second-highest win total at the tournament with 17.
“We played great today,” said Rangers sophomore Chase Williamson, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, most valuable pitcher and player of the game for Forest Hills’ 17-2 win over Meyersdale.
“We know what we can do when we come out and we execute. We can do great things when we stay true to ourselves and truly play as a team.”
Williamson tossed all five innings, allowing one run on just one hit while walking two and striking out seven.
Andy Retassie delivered North Star’s only hit on the first pitch of the game, and was later brought home on a fielder’s choice by Glendon Griffith to give the Cougars an early 1-0 lead.
After the run, Williamson retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, including a string of 11 straight spanning from the first to the fifth inning. North Star’s lone base runner after the first inning was a one-out walk to pinch-hitter Nate Orris in the top of the fifth.
“I was mostly trying to work on my mechanics and get the fastball over the plate,” Williamson said. “I knew the off-speed would come eventually if I established that early. This tournament also means a lot for (assistant) coach (Ken) Ashbrook, so I wanted to go out and do well for him.”
The Rangers (12-1) quickly answered North Star’s tally with two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI knocks from Williamson and Nate Cornell.
Forest Hills then scored three times in the second before blowing the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the third. The Rangers sent 14 batters to the plate, forcing North Star to change pitchers twice in the frame.
“They’re a great team,” North Star coach Jake Klukaszewski said of Forest Hills. “They’ve been doing this to a lot of teams this year. The way the schedule fell for us this week, we were really playing for that win over United. We obviously want to win every game. We just have to stay hungry.”
Braden Livingston took the loss on the mound after allowing seven runs, six earned, on eight hits over two innings for the Cougars (7-4). He walked two and struck out two.
Brody Roberts led the Rangers with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Devin Kreger also recorded two knocks and three RBIs.
In total, five different Rangers tallied multiple hits and seven drove in at least one run.
“One through nine, we have guys that can hit the ball consistently,” Carpenter said. “We have guys that can come off the bench and hit when they’re called upon. We have guys on the bench that could start for other teams. It’s just a shame we don’t have more spots. The experience we have throughout this roster is definitely a huge boost.”
