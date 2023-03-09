SIDMAN, Pa. – Although Forest Hills senior Kiera Donnelly did not join the school’s cheerleading team until 10th grade, her past tumbling experience helped her make a quick transition.
Donnelly flourished over the past three seasons on Forest Hills’ team and attracted the attention of college coaches.
On Thursday, Donnelly officially committed to join the Gannon University cheerleading team with family, friends and coaches in attendance.
“Ever since I joined in 10th grade, I knew that I wanted to continue my athletic career,” Donnelly said.
Gannon, an NCAA Division II member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, caught her eye.
“I went to a recruitment and I just fell in love with the team and coaches,” Donnelly said.
“They have three different types of teams: coed, gameday and all-girl. I just thought it would be an amazing opportunity to be at least part of one of them.”
Gannon’s cheer and dance teams are led by coach Kerri Makay.
Donnelly will major in nursing, one of Gannon’s premier areas of study.
“Their nursing program is connected with the hospital that’s right in the city of Erie,” Donnelly said.
“I thought it would be an amazing opportunity.”
Throughout her Forest Hills career, Donnelly made a positive impact.
“Kiera is a very motivated athlete,” Forest Hills cheerleading coach Christina Christ said.
“When she sets her mind to it and she’s dedicated to whatever she’s doing, she pushed through any adversity and overcame a lot of things to get as good as she is now.
“Honestly, she was a joy to have. She was very, very positive.
“She was going to try as hard as she could.”
Despite joining cheerleading late, Donnelly’s tumbling skills made her a quick study to the craft.
“My favorite is just tumbling,” Donnelly said. “I love to tumble all the time. I did tumbling down at Turners (All-Star Cheerleading) with Kristi Clifford and she really helped me gain all the skills that I needed to be a part of the team.
“When I just started, it immediately clicked.”
Donnelly is the daughter of Brian and Jessica Ickes.
