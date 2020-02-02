TYRONE – The task wasn’t easy for the Forest Hills wrestling team on Saturday.
In the District 6 Class AA championship at Tyrone High School, Forest Hills was forced to concede three forfeits as it stacked up against two-time defending district champ Westmont Hilltop.
Though they took their lumps, a trio of pins proved to be the difference as the Rangers earned their first district title in 10 years with a 36-30 victory.
“This is really emotional for us. We haven’t won this in a long time,” Forest Hills senior Luke Hribar said. “This is really important for all of us.”
The little guys once again got the job done for Forest Hills. After Westmont senior Max Yonko won by forfeit to begin the match at 285 pounds, the Rangers (12-1) earned falls from Jude Martyak (106 pounds, 4:50), Easton Toth (113, :21) and Jackson Arrington (126, 1:44) to jump out to an early 18-9 lead.
“We all bought in today. Everyone was at the top of their game,” senior Michael Vasbinder said. “Everyone just went out and did what they were trained to do.”
The early lead and slight taste of blood only made Forest Hills yearning for more.
Noah Teeter collected a 14-6 major decision over Roy Dunn in 138, and Erik Gibson won via 18-3 technical fall against Noah Korenoski at 145 to increase the lead to 15.
“Those early wins really set the tone,” senior Garret Connor said. “It really got everyone fired up and gave us some momentum.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Matt Beaujon was not available for comment after the match.
No. 5 Westmont Hilltop (12-3) was no easy task for Forest Hills. The Hilltoppers earned upset victories over Bald Eagle Area and top-seed Glendale to seal a trip to its third straight championship bout.
“Westmont has been at the top for so long,” senior Brycen Rearick said. “They are such a great program. We couldn’t take them lightly.”
Forest Hills ultimately brought the heat when it needed to and was tactical toward the end. Ryan Weyandt prevailed 17-2 in a technical fall at 160. Rearick gained an early lead over Felice Panebianco in the 170-pound bout, and realizing any type of decision would lead to a district title, he played smart and picked his opportunities where he could.
With Panebianco desperate for a pin and taking chances, Rearick was able to secure easy points where he could to mathematically eliminate Westmont with a 16-5 major decision to lead 36-15.
“Nothing really changed with this meet,” Rearick said. “Every meet, we come out with the same level of energy and intensity. We are here to beat you, and we are going to show it with our actions, not our words.”
Westmont senior Mason Muto picked up a 7-1 decision at 182. Noah Gresh and Tanner Dluhos picked up forfeits to round out the match. Seniors Tanner Kushner (120) and Connor Polacek (132) and junior Hudson Holbay (152) won decisions for the Hilltoppers.
Forest Hills knew it was capable of greatness this season. Arrington won the state crown as a freshman last season, and Gibson, a PIAA bronze medalist last year, added several accolades to his resume over the past year at Mid-Winter Mayhem, King of the Mountain and The Surge. But though those individual accomplishments were certainly special, the Rangers wanted to win something this year that everyone could celebrate.
“We never really wrote it down or anything, but everyone here had it in their minds that this was our goal,” Rearick said.
“It takes a lot to earn a trip to Hershey, and I think we worked the hardest out of anybody. We earned this.”
The Rangers conceded only one loss this season to District 5 Class AA champion Chestnut Ridge.
“This is what we’ve been working for since the beginning of the year,” Vasbinder said. “This was our goal, and it feels great to actually achieve it.”
Forest Hills now shifts its focus to the PIAA Class AA Championships, which open Thursday in Hershey. The Rangers will meet District 1 champ Faith Christian in the first round.
Though the odds may again be stacked against them, the Rangers are hoping to continue their successful run and turn heads at wrestling’s ultimate stage.
“We wanted this, but we’re not satisfied,” Rearick said. “We’re going to go to Hershey, and we’re going to try to make some noise at states.”
Westmont Hilltop will host General McLane, the No. 3 seed out of District 10, at 6 p.m. Monday in the preliminary round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.