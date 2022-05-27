SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – A year ago, Forest Hills High School distance runner Delaney Dumm didn’t have an opportunity to compete in the 1600-meter run at the PIAA Track and Field Meet.
On Friday morning, Dumm made the most of her chance to run in the event during the Class 2A girls race.
The Rangers standout placed second to top-seeded Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville High School. Quarzo, the defending state champion in the 3200-meter race, finished with a 4:54.08. Delaney came in at 5:01.6.
“It was an amazing race,” said Delaney, who entered as the fourth seed. “Having competition out there to run against was awesome. I wasn’t super confident. I had the confidence, but I was just really nervous.
“I went out and just to run for the glory of God and just did what He gave me the ability to do.”
Delaney was near the front of the group throughout the race and held the lead early.
“I was planning on staying with JoJo and she didn’t come up for a while,” Delaney said of Quarzo, who is also a junior. “I started out a little bit (in front) and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just take it here.’ Then she came up and I just tried to stay close to her then.”
Dumm is seeded second in the 3200-meter run scheduled for Saturday morning. Quarzo is seeded first in defense of her 2021 championship run.
“It’s amazing,” Delaney said of earning a medal. “I didn’t make it last year in the 1600. I scratched it in the districts. To come here and win silver this year is just crazy.”
The first heat of the 2A girls 1600 had a strong local presence.
Central Cambria senior Faith Wilson led through the first three laps until Chestnut Ridge junior Ava Whysong passed her on the first turn in the final lap. Whysong won the heat in 5:12.39, which ranked ninth overall, and Wilson was second in the heat at 5:13.64 for 11th place overall.
