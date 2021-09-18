Forest Hills medalists

Forest Hills' cross country runners Delaney Dumm, Payton McGough and Danielle Dumm all medaled in the Class 2A race at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Delaney Dumm was the overall winner and Danielle Dumm took third place. 

ALTOONA – Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm won the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday with a time of 19:36.89. Dumm also won the Big Valley Invitational on Sept. 4.

Twin sister Danielle Dumm finished in third place at 20:21.54.

Bedford’s Avrey Weaverling (21:38.12), Meah Eshelman (22:11.54) and Jessica Dibert (22:46.28) finished in seventh, 10th and 19th place, respectively, overall.

Cambria Heights freshman Zoe Adams took 15th place with a time of 22:36.12. Ligonier Valley senior Maddie Smith (22:45.68) finished in 18th place. Windber junior Cecilia Bean took 20th place in 22:54.45.

In the boys race, Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman took second place in 17:01.11. Other area runners included Windber’s Joseph McKelvey (10th, 17:26.47), Somerset’s Colton Walker (11th, 17:35.27), Bedford’s Nate Scritchfield (15th, 18:03.88), Somerset’s Branson Walker (20th, 18:16.74), Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George (24th, 18:27.94) and Somerset’s Chase Brenneman (25th, 18:28.72).

