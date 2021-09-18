ALTOONA – Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm won the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday with a time of 19:36.89. Dumm also won the Big Valley Invitational on Sept. 4.
Twin sister Danielle Dumm finished in third place at 20:21.54.
Bedford’s Avrey Weaverling (21:38.12), Meah Eshelman (22:11.54) and Jessica Dibert (22:46.28) finished in seventh, 10th and 19th place, respectively, overall.
Cambria Heights freshman Zoe Adams took 15th place with a time of 22:36.12. Ligonier Valley senior Maddie Smith (22:45.68) finished in 18th place. Windber junior Cecilia Bean took 20th place in 22:54.45.
In the boys race, Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman took second place in 17:01.11. Other area runners included Windber’s Joseph McKelvey (10th, 17:26.47), Somerset’s Colton Walker (11th, 17:35.27), Bedford’s Nate Scritchfield (15th, 18:03.88), Somerset’s Branson Walker (20th, 18:16.74), Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George (24th, 18:27.94) and Somerset’s Chase Brenneman (25th, 18:28.72).
