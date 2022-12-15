Forest Hills senior Colten Danel will participate in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The 17th annual all-star game with seniors from around the country will take place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 22.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back/defensive end ran for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
Danel also added 11 catches for 133 yards and two scores. On defense, he made 54 tackles.
Danel averaged 37 yards per punt with a long of 52 in 2022.
