After enduring a season full of close losses to teams at the top of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference standings, Forest Hills concluded the 2022 campaign with an uplifting 44-6 victory over Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium.
Senior Colten Danel surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and sophomore quarterback Nate Cornell went over 1,000 passing yards in his half-season of starts to lead Friday’s charge for the Rangers.
An emotional Justin Myers, Forest Hills coach, was glad his team got to end the trying season with a triumph.
“These seniors were my first group of kids,” Myers said. “They were the ones here with me for four years, never complained, never did anything wrong. They were great kids, role models, guys you want to coach. To go out with a win is great.
“The season was a little bit disappointing obviously.”
Greater Johnstown (0-10) had chances to capitalize in the first half, but turned the ball over on downs twice and a crucial fumble at the Forest Hills’ 6-yard line derailed a promising drive.
“We’re ready to get to the offseason and capitalize off of what we did this year,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed said.
“It’s a learning experience. Certain things like effort, accountability, tenacity, you got to have it.”
Greater Johnstown dropped its 30th consecutive game.
Forest Hills (3-7) scored on all four of its drives in the first half to lead 28-0. The Rangers traveled 71 yards on six plays to begin the game. Cornell found Dayton Maul on a fade route for a 12-yard touchdown pass 3:03 into the first quarter. Nolan Cabala’s kick made 7-0.
Greater Johnstown turned the ball over on downs at the Forest Hills 30 on its first series.
Forest Hills marched 75 yards on eight plays in its next venture. Danel, who surpassed 1,000 yards for the season on the drive, found paydirt from 3 yards out to give the Rangers a 14-0 edge with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
“Colten Danel’s one of the hardest working kids that I’ve ever met,” Myers said. “He turned himself into an athlete. For him to get a 1,000 yards tonight was a great accomplishment for him.”
An 11-play Greater Johnstown drive was stopped when Anthony Atwood fumbled on third-and-goal at the Forest Hills 6, which was recovered by Mason Papinchak, who added an interception in the third.
The Rangers took over and went 92 yards on eight plays. Jeremy Burda elevated to haul in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cornell with 5:03 left in the second.
On the 12th play, Colby Rearick made a sprawling 9-yard touchdown reception from Cornell inside the back of the end zone as time expired in the half. Forest Hills led 28-0.
Atwood, a senior quarterback, returned the second-half kickoff 70 yards to set the Trojans up at the Forest Hills 5. On fourth-and-goal, Atwood rolled left and found Zymir Reed for a 3-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 28-6.
Atwood finished with 102 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
“Anthony turned a big corner as a senior and just as a human being,” Antwuan Reed said. “He kept growing. I’m very proud of Anthony Atwood.”
Forest Hills responded five plays later on Xander Richardson’s 23-yard catch and run for the score. Richardson later hauled in a 58-yard touchdown catch late in the third to start the running clock with a 41-6 lead.
Cabala’s 29-yard field goal set the final with 5:35 left in the fourth.
Cornell finished 15 of 24 for 247 yards and five touchdown passes through the air to go with 75 rushing yards.
“He has a lot of potential,” Myers said of Cornell. “A big, tall kid that can throw a ball and he can run, so we’re looking forward to what he brings next year.”
Antwuan Reed recapped his team’s 0-10 campaign.
“We got to keep fighting because we were in games, and then a misplay happened and then we got down on ourselves,” Antwuan Reed said. “We got to get that out of the guys and have the guys be able to fight and not be down on themselves. It’s a long game. You got to handle adversity and keep fighting.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
