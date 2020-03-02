For the third consecutive year, Johnstown hosted the best junior high wrestlers from across the state at the Pennsylvania Junior High wrestling state championships held at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial over the weekend.
Forest Hills had two state champions for the third straight year with Bo Bassett and Mason Gibson each capturing state championships.
It is Bassett’s sixth state title in a row and one of only four wrestlers in the history of Pennsylvania wrestling to earn six state titles.
As for Gibson, this was his fourth straight state title adding him on a list with some elite wrestlers as well.
Bassett, who competed in the 92-pound class which was labeled the tournament’s most difficult weight class, featuring three other state champions, dominated the field recording a technical fall in the round of 32 (16-1 1:10), a technical fall in the round of 16 (19-3 3:16), a major decision in the quarterfinals (11-2), technical fall in the semis (16-1 1:47) and a pin in the championship over Andrew Binni of Canon McMillan.
Gibson also dominated his early opponents with a pin in the round of 32, a technical fall in the round of 16 (17-2 1:40), a technical fall in the quarters (21-6 2:09), a 17-5 major decision in the semis and a hard fought 3-1 win in the finals over Luke Simcox of Central Mountain.
Their Rangers’ teammate, Devon Magro also made the state finals at 102. Magro, who was a returning state champion fell to Nik O’Neil from Philadelphia.
“My coaches always tell me to score, score and keep scoring,” Bassett said. “This is the way Mason, Devon (Magro) and I try to wrestle and practice everyday”.
Other area wrestlers who won medals were Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover, fifth at 97, North Star’s Connor Yoder, fifth at 147 and Somerset’s Easton Mull, eighth at 77.
