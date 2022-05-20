SIDMAN – While he was impressed with the size of the campus and the friendly atmosphere, Forest Hills senior Colton Cornell was drawn into the Pitt-Johnstown baseball program because of its familiar faces.
Cornell, who signed a Letter on Intent with the Mountain Cats Friday, was pursued heavily by Pitt-Johnstown pitching coach Rick Roberts, who is a Forest Hills alum.
Cornell will also join former Forest Hills teammate Zach Myers, who is a freshman pitcher with the Mountain Cats baseball team.
“I think having them there is going to make it a lot easier,” said Cornell, who is undecided on a major, but is considering a career path in biology.
“Coach Roberts has been coaching me since I was three, and the campus is a lot bigger than I thought it was. It felt like the right fit for me.”
Recruited as both a pitcher and third-baseman, Cornell will play for Pitt-Johnstown skipper Todd Williams, who has been at the helm of the program since 1998.
As members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, the Mountain Cats are a Division II program and went 20-27-1 this spring.
“I feel like you always hear good things about the program,” Cornell said. “I talked with (Williams) and just liked everything about him.
“I really like the program, and I feel like I have a chance to go and start right away.”
This season with Forest Hills, Cornell went 7-0 with a 1.76 ERA.
The righty recorded 59 strikeouts across 39 1/3 innings in 2022, and he struck out 104 batters throughout his career.
“Colton started his freshman year, and we’ve had a lot of talent here, but he was more than worthy to be a starter as a freshman,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said.
“He missed his sophomore year because of COVID, but he’s been such a consistent player for us all these years.”
At the plate, Cornell had a .371 career batting average and helped guide the Rangers to the 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown.
“I’m really glad that I was able to prove myself and play for the team,” Cornell said.
“I took every win and every loss to heart, and it meant a lot to me that we were able to have so much success.”
He is the son of John and Jen Cornell, of Sidman.
