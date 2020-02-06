HERSHEY – Jake Strayer could see by the look in some of his wrestlers’ eyes that they were stunned by their surroundings.
The 10,500-seat multi-purpose arena – home to the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships for the next three days – was a bit awe-inspiring for some who had never competed in such a complex.
“Most of our team hasn’t ever set foot in there,” Strayer said after the Rangers beat Faith Christian Academy 48-22 in the first round on Thursday. “It was a little bit different. We tried to make sure we got our warmups in the same, but it’s still a little bit bigger than the gym at home. Maybe they started out a little flat-footed, but after a few seconds they were wrestling.”
Four Rangers gave up the opening takedown only to come-from-behind for a victory.
“I told them all week we can’t take this team lightly,” Strayer said of the team from District 1, which has never won a dual meet at the event. “They’re a good team. They’ve got handful of really good individuals, so we’ve got to come out fighting. A little bit of adversity, but most of them overcame it and wrestled really well.”
Ryan Weyandt set the tone. He took the mat after Erik Gibson’s fall over Andy Muzika at 152 pounds had given the Rangers (13-1) a 6-0 lead. Things didn’t look good early on, as Max Schultz scored two quick takedowns. Weyandt weathered the storm, however, and scored eight consecutive points – including two sets of nearfall points – on his way to a 14-6 major decision.
“That was one of their good kids that we figured we had to challenge with one of our good kids,” Strayer said. “I’m not going to lie – I was a little nervous when he got taken down twice.”
The Lions (12-7) closed the deficit with Damon Waltenbaughs’ pin of Michael Vasbinder at 170, but Forest Hills responded with two big come-from-behind victories.
Trailing 4-3 with a minute remaining in the third period, Brycen Rearick hit a headlock for five big points in his 8-5 victory over Britton Walker at 182.
“That was a big turning point,” Strayer said. “Rearick’s a gamer. He came up for us there. The kid was pushing in real hard. We don’t usually do headlocks in the room, but it was there, so he took it.”
Ryan Shaw followed with a fall over Zion Bartholomew at 195.
“He got taken down and ridden out, but then he came up big for us and got a pin,” Strayer said of Shaw. “After that, I knew that we were in the driver’s seat.”
Faith’s Leo Muzika scored a 9-3 victory over Luke Hribar at 220 and Luke Slack pinned Dalton Gable at 285 to make it 19-15.
After Jude Martyak accepted a forfeit at 106, Easton Toth gave up the opening takedown to A.J. Stayton. But, as his teammates before him had done, Toth rebounded to pin Stayton.
Jackson Arrington (126) and Noah Teeter (132) also had falls for Forest Hills while Dustin Flinn recorded a technical fall over Jake Kurlak in the final bout.
Faith’s Eric Alderfer beat Tony DiPaola 16-3 at 120, and Isaiah Vizcarrond edged Garet Connor 7- at 138.
As well as the Rangers rebounded from early deficits, Strayer doesn’t want to make a habit of it, especially with a quarterfinal against top-seeded Reynolds awaiting his team at noon Friday.
“No, no, no. We’ve got to fight for every point tomorrow,” Strayer said. “Everybody likes the underdog. We have nothing to lose. We’ll just go out there and wrestle the best we can and leave it all on the mat.”
