Forest Hills senior setter Kenzie Colosimo was named Pennsylvania’s MaxPreps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week from Oct. 26-Nov. 1.
Colosimo totaled 129 assists in three matches, which included the Rangers’ first Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title win over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Thursday.
The senior averaged 11.73 assists per set and added 17 digs, seven aces and two blocks in wins over Central Cambria and Somerset.
