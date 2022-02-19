Results

Team standings: 1, Forest Hills (FH) 205.5; 2, Bald Eagle Area (BE) 186; 3, Tyrone (T) 162.5; 4, Philipsburg-Osceola (PO) 157.5; 5, Penns Valley (PV) 145; 6, Glendale (G) 110.5; 7, Huntingdon (H) 108; 8, Penn Cambria (PC) 96.5; 9, Marion Center (MC) 94.5; 10, Mount Union (MU) 88; 11, United (U) 80; 12, Central Cambria (CC) 75; 13, Bellwood-Antis (BA) 74; 14, West Branch (WB) 73; 15, River Valley (RV) 63; 16, Moshannon Valley (MV) 61; 17, Central (C) 49; 18, Southern Huntingdon (SH) 36.5; 19, Westmont Hilltop (WH) 34; 20, Juniata Valley (JV) 33; 21, Richland (R) 22; 22, Cambria Heights (CH) 18.5; 23, Claysburg-Kimmel (CK) 14.

Finals

106-Jacob Sombronski, U, pinned Korry Walls, T, 8:30. 113-Landon Bainey, WB, dec. Lucas Fye, BE, 7-5. 120-Coen Bainey, BE, maj. dec. Nick Coudriet, PO, 9-1. 126-Trent Hoover, PC, dec. Hunter Forcellini, FH, 8-4. 132-Marcus Gable, PO, dec. Ashton Sipes, T, 5-3. 138-Easton Toth, FH, dec. Liam Cornetto, MC, 3-0. 145-Ty Watson, PV, dec. Noah Teeter, FH, 4-2 (SV). 152-Jackson Arrington, FH, pinned Cole Stuchal, RV, 1:38. 160-Zeke Dubler, G, dec. Dustin Flinn, FH, 4-1. 172-Suds Dubler, G, pinned Caleb Close, BE, 5:14. 189-Noah Foltz, BE, dec. Ethan Kubat, CC, 4-0. 215-Kirk Bearjar, FH, dec. Ethan Norris, BA, 2-1. 285-Gunner Singleton, H, dec. Braden Ewing, T, 7-3.

Third Place

106-Mason Beatty, MU, maj. dec. Jack Darlington, PV, 14-1. 113-Logan Rumberger, T, injury default Ty Biesinger, C, 3-0 (3:06). 120-A.J. Chilcote, MU, dec. Colten Shunk, PV, 4-3. 126-Scotty Frantz, PO, dec. Landon Dunsmore, H, 7-5. 132-Jaxon Matthews, C, pinned George Campbell, G, 6:16. 138-Jeffre Pifer, BE, dec. Lukas Walk, T, 2-0. 145-Gage Heilbrun, MC, maj. dec. Reese Wood, T, 13-5. 152-Xander Shank, BA, dec. Nathan Little, PC, 6-0. 160-Andrew Weaver, T, pinned Austin McCloskey, PC, 2:27. 172-Tommy Cohenour, SH, dec. Gavin Stewart, MC, 8-7. 189-Hunter Lyons, PV, dec. Niko Smeal, MV, 7-3. 215-David Honan, MV, maj. dec. Britton Spangle, G, 11-2. 285-Karter Quick, CC, dec. Chase Klinger, PO, 4-2.

Fifth Place

106-Gavin Guenot, BE, dec. Isaiah Shilcosky, FH, 5-2. 113-Gideon Bracken, U, maj. dec. Ryan Yocum, H, 18-8. 120-Cam Stewart, MC, pinned Alex Gladfelter, H, 2:55. 126-Caden Chilcote, MU, maj. dec. Colton Henning, U, 8-0. 132-Kevin Taylor, BE, maj. dec. Anthony Coukart, PC, 10-1. 138-Austin Syfert, R, dec. Eric Mykut, H, 4-0. 145-Austin Foster, PO, pinned Devin Grubb, H, :50. 152-Luke Hughes, PO, dec. Mason Reese, BE, 2-1. 160-Cameron Dubbs, BE, dec. Jayce Reck, MU, 3-2. 172-Cole Felker, PV, maj. dec. Tye Templeton, FH, 12-0. 189-Dom Shaw, PO, forfeit Austin Wagner, PC. 215-Ben Carolus, JV, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 2:57. 285-Brad Miller, RV, pinned Aarron Laird, BA, 2:14.

Semifinals

106-Walls, T, pinned Darlington, PV, 1:25; Sombronski, U, pinned Beatty, MU, 2-0 (SV).

113-Fye, BE, maj. dec. Bracken, U, 9-0; Bainey, WB, pinned Biesinger, C, 1:37.

120-Bainey, BE, pinned Gladfelter, H, 3:05; Coudriet, PO, pinned Shunk, PV, 3:03.

126-Hoover, PC, pinned Frantz, PO, 1:23; Forcellini, FH, tech. fall Dunsmore, H, 16-0 (5:19).

132-Sipes, T, dec. Matthews, C, 2-1; Gable, PO, dec. Campbell, G, 6-2.

138-Toth, FH, pinned Mykut, H, :29; Cornetto, MC, dec. Pifer, BE, 3-2 (UTB).

145-Watson, PV, pinned Foster, PO, 3:17; Teeter, FH, dec. Heilbrun, MC, 10-4.

152-Arrington, FH, pinned Little, PC, :26; Stuchal, RV, dec. Hughes, PO, 2-0 (SV).

160-Dubler, G, pinned McCloskey, PC, :42; Flinn, FH, dec. Weaver, T, 8-3.

172-Dubler, G, tech. fall Cohenour, SH, 16-0 (4:55); Close, BE, dec. Stewart, MC, 6-4 (SV).

189-Foltz, BE, dec. Lyons, PV, 7-4; Kubat, CC, injury default Wagner, PC, 7-1 (2:57).

215-Bearjar, FH, dec. Carolus, JV, 3-2 (UTB); Norris, BA, dec. Honan, MV, 3-0.

285-Singleton, H, pinned Klinger, PO, 4:18; Ewing, T, dec. Quick, CC, 3-0.