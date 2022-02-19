ALTOONA, Pa. – When Forest Hills went 6-for-6 in the semifinals of the District 6 Class 2A Tournament on Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse, the Rangers lengthened their already big lead in the team standings.
The Rangers then went 3-for-6 in the championship finals, including Jackson Arrington claiming his fourth District 6 title with a pin of River Valley’s Cole Stuchal in the 152-pound finals bout.
Teammates Easton Toth (138) and Kirk Bearjar (215) also captured titles to help the Rangers win their second straight team title by 19.5 points, 205.5-186, over Bald Eagle Area. Forest Hills qualified eight wrestlers to the Southwest Regional, which is in two weeks at Peters Township.
“The team just worked really hard all year,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “We set our goals to win the (District 6) Duals and this tournament. I’m just proud of them. I’m proud of the coaching staff. I’m just proud of everybody involved.”
“We wrestled really well,” Toth said. “We had a bunch of kids in the consolation rounds step up and get some big wins for the team.”
The top six at each weight qualified for the regional tournament. Two other Rangers, Brevin Michuk (113) and Kory Marsalko (189) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
Forest Hills swept the awards as Arrington (31-2) was voted the outstanding wrestler for the second straight year, and Jake Strayer was named the District 6 coach of the year.
Strayer was inducted into the District 6 Hall of Fame as a wrestler before the finals. Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer and assistant Doug Fogel were also part of the Hall of Fame class.
“I’m blessed to be in that,” Strayer said, “and it’s humbling.”
“I’m very honored,” Niebauer said. “I credit all the great families and the great kids and administrators I’ve had over the years.”
Toth earned his third district title in four trips to the finals with a 3-0 win over Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto. Bearjar (215) nipped Bellwood-Antis’ seventh-seeded Cinderella Ethan Norris, 2-1, for his first title.
Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (28-6) won the 126-pound title after falling in the finals last season. Hoover beat Forest Hills’ Hunter Forcellini, 8-4.
The Rangers had two other silver medalists in Noah Teeter (145), who lost a 4-2 overtime heartbreaker to Penns Valley unbeaten Ty Watson, and Dustin Flinn (160), who dropped a 4-1 decision to Glendale’s Zeke Dubler.
Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189) had to settle for second after a 4-0 loss to Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz.
Arrington went 4-0 with four pins in 31 seconds, 35 seconds, 26 seconds and in 1:35 against Stuchal in the finals. It’s the start of his quest to win his third state title.
“It’s exciting. This is my last one,” Arrington said. “I was just trying to pin everybody. My teammates kept saying try to get under 30 seconds every match. I was trying my best to live up their expectations.”
“Jackson is a kid who is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” Strayer said. “When he comes out here, it’s one of those matches I can sit back and relax because I know he’s going to score points and do what Jackson does.”
Toth (31-5) had three pins to get to the finals, where he earned he found the going a little harder against Cornetto.
“It’s awesome,” Toth said. “I feel like I didn’t wrestle my best this match, but it’s always good to go out and get a win.”
Hoover, who had two pins, started out quickly against Forcellini, nailing two takedowns in the first two periods and adding three near-fall points for an 8-0 lead. Forcellini reversed in the second and added a takedown in the third.
“I had a good start,” Hoover. “I should have pushed the pace a little bit more at the end, and scored some more points, but I think I wrestled pretty well this weekend.”
“I’m very proud of him,” Niebauer said. “He’s a kid who works his tail off. The kids in our room know he’s the one that goes the extra mile sometimes.”
Bearjar (26-5) was down 1-0 to Norris in the third period, but Norris was called for an interlock, giving a point to the Ranger. Norris released Bearjar, making the score 2-1. Bearjar, who three decisions and a pin, defended two shots in the final minute and nearly got a takedown, but he got the win.
Teeter (24-2) was leading Watson 2-0 for most of the first two periods, but Watson (33-0) reversed with 2 seconds left in the second. Watson rode the entire third period, and then slipped behind Teeter for a takedown 7 seconds into overtime.
Flinn and Dubler were scoreless the first two periods, but Dubler notched two takedowns in the final period to win, 4-1.
Fifteen area wrestlers placed in the top six, including five from Penn Cambria and two from Central Cambria. Westmont Hilltop had finishers in seventh and eighth place, while Central Cambria and Cambria Heights each had an eighth-place wrestler.
