Forest Hills dominated the Mountain Conference Junior High Wrestling Tournament, which concluded Monday at Richland High School after being delayed by inclement weather.
The Rangers finished with 292.5 points – 95 more than second-place Chestnut Ridge – and had six individual champions, including 138-pounder Mason Gibson, who was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. Forest Hills’ Bill Bassett was named coach of the year after Josh Spontak (80 pounds), Jackson Butler (87), Bo Bassett (94), Devon Magro (101) and Owen McMullen (122) also captured titles.
Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum (108), Mason Weyandt (115) and Nick Presnell (170) were crowned champions of their respective weight classes.
North Star’s Connor Yoder (145), Bedford’s Ceaton Hale (190) and Central Cambria’s Karter Quick (210) were the other local wrestlers to win championships.
