SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills High School senior Brady Christ will continue his football career at Seton Hill University, a NCAA Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
Christ is projected as a defensive back for the Griffins.
“Whenever I visited the campus, it was very beautiful,” said Christ, a two-year starter under Rangers coach Justin Myers. “Everybody there was very kind. The coaching staff was very welcoming. They were very nice about having me there and my family there. It brought me in for sure.”
Christ was part of a resurgence at Forest Hills in 2021, as the Rangers overcame a 1-3 start and a 2-5 mark through seven weeks by winning five consecutive games before falling to Richland in the District 6 Class 2A championship game.
“This year, I had to lead the secondary,” Christ said. “I was the only senior out there. I was taking in the younger guys. We had more younger guys this year, but we still were more experienced than last year.
“It was taking everything from last year and using it this year. Just building what we had this year. It started off a little rocky, but we got there eventually.”
The 5-foot-9, 150-pound Christ made 29 solo stops and had 54 tackles overall for the Rangers this past season. He had two interceptions and 14 passes defensed. On offense, he averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 13.1 yards per reception in 2021.
“Brady is the hardest working kid we had,” Myers said. “He was working out every day. Being a little under-sized, he knew he had to work hard to get to where he is. He worked hard from his freshman year up with the speed and conditioning and weight-lifting workouts. He’s a strong kid.
“He meant so much to us this year because we were able to put him on teams’ best receivers,” Myers said.
The son of Brad and Rebecca Christ, Brady Christ plans to major in sports management.
Christ is preparing to play in the Griffins’ defensive backfield, but said he is willing to contribute in any way the coaching staff asks of him.
“They told me about playing some safety and corner,” Christ said. “I can do both.”
Myers believes Christ’s versatility will pay dividends in college.
“I think Seton Hill is going to be a great fit for Brady,” Myers said. “They use a slot corner, a slot safety a lot. I think he will be a great fit in that position.”
