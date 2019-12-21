SIDMAN – Friday was a night of celebration for the Forest Hills girls basketball team.
To open the evening, the program held a ceremony for its 50th year of competitive basketball.
Capping off the night, the Lady Rangers earned a comeback victory over former unbeaten Bishop Guilfoyle, 57-51.
“This was a special night for Forest Hills basketball,” Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said.
Alumni from the past half century returned too in a special showcase of what the program has had to offer over the past 50 years.
An extra-special ovation was held at the very end for Patti Sliko, who was a 1967 graduate of Forest Hills and saw the program grow from its early days.
“It’s always special to come and see everyone that’s been affected not only by this program, but this school,” she said.
“I didn’t know I was going to be the last one out on the court. I guess I’m the last one standing.” Sliko said that while many things have changed over the years – which includes the introduction of the 3-point line, the change to a women’s size ball in the 1980’s or a new gymnasium at the high school – the foundation of playing the game with hard work and integrity has remained intact.
“When you play here, you represent your community,” Sliko said. “You play for your team ... This is a special program.”
When the Forest Hills School District was formed in 1966, basketball was only recreational and competed at the YMCA.
It wasn’t until 1969 that the district finally fielded its first competitive girls varsity team, which was coached by Sara Zybura.
While it took the program a few years to get up off the ground and moving, the Rangers are now a perennial champion.
Forest Hills has won five-straight District 6 Class AAAA titles and have won eight district titles in the past 10 years.
“There was a time when this team feared playing other teams,” Cecere said.
“Now, these girls come into every game knowing their opponent is their equal.
“This team knows that every night, it is going to have a chance to compete.”
Once the pre-game festivities ended, the Rangers certainly came out to compete.
Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1) took an early lead and was able to capitalize on its opportunities, but Forest Hills dictated the majority of possession.
The only thing standing in its way was the hoop.
Forest Hills (7-0) just couldn’t buy a bucket and numerous shot attempts fell short of the mark.
“We really just focused on making more layups and tried to gain some confidence,” said junior guard Jordyn Smith, who led her team with 18 points.
“We weren’t making shots, and it was in our heads a little bit. We just had to keep trying and keep working.”
In the second half, the Rangers were able to create their own opportunities.
Forest Hills applied a heavy pressure defense, which quickly rattled the Marauders.
The Rangers forced several turnovers and cashed in on numerous takeaways as the game quickly began to get out of hand.
“We forced turnovers, and I thought our press really set the tone,” Cecere said. “We saw (the Marauders’ Dec. 18 contest against Central Cambria), and CC got them with the press too. It worked really well for us tonight.”
Forest Hills kept up the heat, and as a result, the Marauders committed numerous aggressive fouls in retaliation.
The Rangers were gifted 17 shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone to help close out the game.
In the boys game, to open the doubleheader, Forest Hills was overwhelmed by the sheer talent of Bishop Guilfoyle. Five different Marauders netted double digits in a 78-39 route.
“That was a really good team,” Forest Hills coach Dom Vescovi said. “I thought we put a lot of nice runs together, but we weren’t able to put an entire game together. We looked good at stretches, but when you do that against a team like that, that’s the result you’re going to get.”
The Rangers were able to get the open looks they wanted as evidenced by their eight treys, but the game was ultimately lost in the paint.
Bishop Guilfoyle beat the Rangers up on the boards as the Marauders were gifted with second and third opportunities.
Dylan Pasquerilla led Forest Hills with 12 points, with all four of his buckets coming from beyond the arc.
