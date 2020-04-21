Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere could never in a million years have imagined that the 2019-20 season would end prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was with the same unabashed astonishment that Cecere received the information that she had been selected as the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class AAAA Coach of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.
“I am just so surprised,” a flabbergasted Cecere said in a telephone interview. “I am just trying to figure out how this happened. I just can’t believe it. ... I wish I wasn’t so emotional. This is truly an honor, but it wasn’t just me, it was the kids that worked so hard.”
Cecere, who concluded her 26th season, guided Forest Hills to a 26-1 mark, its sixth straight District 6 championship, the ninth in the past 11 seasons, and a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals.
She got the nod over three other coaches whose teams’ were also slated for the quarterfinals, Scranton Prep’s Bob Beviglia, Bethlehem Catholic’s Jose Medina and North Catholic’s Molly Rottman.
The Rangers coach has not seen her team together since March 11, after her team’s surprising second-round victory over District 10 champion Villa Maria Academy.
“We didn’t know it at the time, but at least that was a great way for it to have ended,” Cecere said. “Our kids were jumping around out on the floor like they had just won the state title. They were just so excited. It was just a great moment for our kids and our program.”
Forest Hills had gotten off to a slow start against Villa Maria, trailing 13-0.
“Even when we we fell behind against Villa, we didn’t panic,” Cecere said. “We just adjusted and worked together, and they believed in themselves.”
After playing a tight third quarter, the teams were tied at 37 heading into the fourth. Forest Hills used an 11-0 run to start the final frame and pulled away for the 55-48 victory.
The Rangers were set to face District 7 champ North Catholic in the quarterfinals when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down the state due to the coronavirus, and the PIAA postponed and later canceled the rest of the season.
“We truly believed that we could beat Villa, a team that is in the playoffs every year,” said Cecere about handing the Victors their first loss against a Pennsylvania-based team this season. “That’s how we felt about North Catholic, too. We had already started watching film on them and figured out how we were going to play them.”
This was the second Lady Ranger team to make it to the Elite Eight, and this group was looking to make it the next step to the semifinals where anything can happen.
“Our kids kept saying that they wanted to go to the Final Four,” Cecere said. “They were just so resilient all season. Even in our only loss to a good Bishop Guilfoyle team, we were down and fought back.
“I just loved this team this year. This award is a testament to the team and the kids. They played unselfishly for each other. They were happy for each other. When they would do post-game interviews, many times they would be together, and they would fill in each other’s sentences. They blend together so well. They were more excited about anything that happened for the team rather than for anything that happened to each of them individually.”
She lavished praise on her assistant coaches.
“I can’t thank Scott Lashinsky for the 20 years that he’s been with me,” Cecere said about her assistant. “He and his family are like a part of my family. He’s like a little brother to me. Someone to laugh with or be irritated with just like a brother. He’s stuck with me through it all, and I’m not the easiest person to work with. And Mike Crisafulli came back the last couple years, he’s like an older brother and is always pushing to get more film to watch.”
Cecere said her husband, Ralph, and her children, Courtney, Adam and Madeline, have all been huge supporters.
“Ralph is the reason why I can do this,” she said. “He’s my biggest fan. And, my kids, they are excited about this, too.”
The squad has also appreciated the enthusiasm from the fans.
“The Forest Hills community has shown great support to this team, with many folks coming out to games even when they don’t have any kids on the team,” Cecere said. “Ranger Nation is second to none.”
This is the third straight season that an area coach has been tapped for the top all-state honor.
Last year, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Rachel Prosser was selected Class A Coach of the Year after guiding the Mountaineers to their first PIAA championship. In 2018, Greg Burke earned the top coaching honor after leading Richland to the PIAA Class AAA title game.
In the Class AAA voting for Coach of the Year this season, West Catholic’s Beulah Osueke edged Delone Catholic’s Gerry Eckenrode and Cambria Heights’ Amber Fees, becoming the first African American coach to lead a team to the Philadelphia Catholic League title. The Burrs also captured the District 12 trophy, posted a school-record winning streak and won two state playoff games before the tournament was canceled.
“It feels pretty special to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of these coaches from across the state and in our area,” Cecere said. “Rachel is a heck-of-a-coach. We had a chance to scrimmage with them last year. And Amber Fees, she was such a great player. She would always get the ball and go to the basket, and now it’s great to see what a good coach that she has become.”
Cecere said that she went through a lot of tough years and has learned a lot.
“Those early teams taught me how to be a better coach,” Cecere said. “I loved every minute of it, and it makes me who I am today.
“I am so thankful that Forest Hills took a chance on me 30 years ago when they hired me as an assistant coach. They’ve stuck with me through all of the highs and lows, and it seems to have worked out.”
