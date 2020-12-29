While on the campus of York College of Pennsylvania, Forest Hills senior Taylor Burda couldn’t help but notice similarities linking her current and future schools. A fondness for a smaller institution led the guard to commit to playing basketball for the Spartans recently.
“I really liked the program at York because it reminded me a lot of Forest Hills,” Burda said. “They have a lot of people from the local community that come to the games, and they have great sports facilities. I got to sit down with the coaching staff, and I really felt comfortable with them. I think that I will fit into the program because of the aggressive defense they run and the offense fits with my ability to shoot.”
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists per game in 2019-20. Burda made 48 3-pointers, nailing 38% of her attempts from beyond the arc. The Rangers went 26-1 last season, claimed their sixth straight District 6 title and advanced to the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals, when the rest of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
York College competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference, a member of Division III. The Spartans are led by coach Betsy Witman, who directed the team to a 17-11 record in 2019-20.
“I looked at several schools before making my decision. I chose York College of Pennsylvania because I liked the size of the campus and the programs that they offered,” Burda said. “Once I visited the school, I knew it was the right fit for me.”
Burda, a future sport management major, has earned three letters each in basketball and volleyball and a pair in softball. As an outside hitter, Burda played a key role in the Rangers winning the program’s first Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference volleyball title in 2020. She was a District 6 Class AA second-team selection after compiling 135 service points, 131 kills, 124 digs and 41 aces.
Burda collected 446 career digs and 326 kills. She was selected to play in the canceled 2020 Johnstown/Somerset all-star volleyball game.
“I am so proud of Taylor. She is the special kind of player you enjoy watching develop through the years,” Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere said. “She fell in love with the game and never lost sight of her goal to play at the next level.
“She will be successful because of the way she has approached every level of her game. She is focused, tenacious and welcomes challenges. Its been a pleasure to coach her since she started in the elementary school. I am not only proud of her, I am grateful she played for me, loved the game and was an excellent teammate.”
Burda played travel basketball for Central Pa. Dynamite. She reflected fondly on her time at Forest Hills.
“When I think back on my high school basketball career, the first thing I think about is all the great teammates and coaches that have shaped me into the player and person that I am today,” Burda said. “I also think about all of our great accomplishments such as three District 6 championships, an undefeated regular season and beating Villa Maria in the state playoffs last year.”
Burda is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Burda, of Johnstown.
