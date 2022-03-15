JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two area girls basketball teams continue their PIAA tournament play on Tuesday as Forest Hills takes on North Catholic in a Class 3A quarterfinal slated for 6 p.m. at Norwin High School, while Bishop McCort Catholic faces off with Southern Columbia in the 2A round of eight at Bald Eagle Area High School at 6:30 p.m.
Both programs are not strangers to deep runs in the PIAA tournament with the Rangers making their third straight appearance in the quarterfinals, while Bishop McCort was also a quarterfinalist in 2020.
The 21-5 Trojanettes hold the District 7 Class 3A championship and defeated District 6-4 Penn Cambria 52-36 in the opening round. North Catholic coasted past Lakeview, the District 10-2 squad, 56-25, in Friday’s second-round game.
“They’re a long, athletic team,” Cecere said. “They’re just solid. Some of their younger girls are big weapons for them. We watched them play against a couple of other teams and we discussed that you can’t look for the perfect shot opportunity against them. You’ve got to take it because of their length and athleticism.”
North Catholic is coached by Molly Rottmann, a former Trojanettes standout who has collected 10 District 7 championships in 24 seasons coaching at her alma mater. She picked up her 500th career win in Tuesday’s triumph over Penn Cambria.
“She’s a great coach, and it’s a great program,” Cecere said.
Alayna Rocco tallied 23 points in North Catholic’s win over the Sailors, while Daica Lewandowski totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds.
District 6 second-place Forest Hills earned its spot in the quarterfinals after dealing losses to District 10-3 Mercyhurst Prep (72-60) and 7-5 Laurel (65-46). The Rangers (21-7) are making their third straight appearance in the PIAA quarterfinal round with their 2020 run in Class 4A cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 2021 trek ended in the 3A semifinals against Mohawk.
The drop in classification hasn’t shown a noticeable decline in the quality of opposition for the Rangers.
“I haven’t even noticed,” Cecere said. “I think they’re all good. I think they’re tough in 4A, and they’re tough in 3A. I think wherever we land, it’s always going to be tough.”
Getting past Laurel on Friday required the Rangers to battle a game Spartans squad to a 28-all tie at halftime before going on a 21-9 run over the third quarter, eventually outscoring Laurel 37-18 in the second half.
Remi Smith totaled 20 points and nine rebounds, while Lexi Koeck posted 12 points and 12 boards. Addison Schirato also pitched in 11 points for the Rangers.
The good vibes from Friday’s win have carried over to preparations for North Catholic.
“We practiced a little bit, mostly on shooting and containing on our defense,” Cecere said. “The girls are upbeat, still excited. They came off of that win (over Laurel) the other day. They’re still excited about the chance and to get to be in the top eight. I think they’re a pretty positive group of kids.”
The Crimson Crushers (25-4), runners-up in District 6, reached the quarterfinals after topping District 5 No. 2 Windber 63-32 this past Tuesday and District 3 champion Linden Hall School for Girls 54-43.
Bria Bair had 17 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s win over the Lions, picking up her 14th double-double this season. Lexi Martin tallied 12 points while Bailey Shriver dished out a dozen assists.
Southern Columbia (27-1) is the champion of District 4 and has dispatched District 2 second-place squad Elk Lake by a 67-35 in the first round before beating District 11 runners-up Tri-Valley 46-17 on Friday.
The Tigers’ lone loss this season was a 60-43 setback at Class 3A Loyalsock Township on Jan. 10. Since then, they’ve reeled off 18 straight wins.
Alli Griscavage, a 6-foot-1 junior, notched 20 points in the Tigers’ second-round victory over the Bulldogs while Summer Tillett, a 5-9 senior, added 12 more. The duo combined for 30 rebounds while Southern Columbia limited Tri-Valley to 17% shooting (7 of 41) from the floor.
“They’re pretty good,” Bishop McCort coach John Hahn said. “They have height, they have shooters. They play as a team. You can tell that their team chemistry is outstanding. We definitely have our work cut out for us.”
As Hahn points out, the Tigers, who average 55.1 points per game while allowing just 36.8, create a clash in operating speed for the Crimson Crushers, who have outscored opponents on a 62.8-46.9 average in 29 games.
“They’re not a running team,” Hahn said. “They walk the ball up the floor. You know us, we want to go up-tempo, and they want to play at their tempo.”
What is the key to getting the Tigers out of their deliberate pace of attack?
“We’re gonna press. We’re gonna make them go fast,” Hahn said. “We’re going to make them get the ball up in a hurry. We probably have three different presses in, we’re going to open up with that. Some times we’re going to man, some times we’ll be in a zone. I believe if we press and they handle our press, they’re going to have to speed it up a little bit.
“Our whole game plan is to speed them up.”
