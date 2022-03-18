SIDMAN – Throughout his college search, Forest Hills senior Kirk Bearjar was already intrigued by Geneva College’s proximity to home and family-like environment.
Once he found out he would be able to play both football and baseball with the Golden Tornadoes, his decision on where to go to college became much easier.
During a ceremony Friday with friends and family in attendance, Bearjar signed a Division III celebratory form to continue his academic and athletic career with the Geneva College football and baseball programs.
“I liked how close Geneva was to home, and I love that I‘m going to be able to play two of my favorite sports there,” said Bearjar, who currently holds a 4.2 GPA and plans to major in civil engineering. “I’m getting the degree I’ve always wanted. It was really a win-win.”
Bearjar initially reached out to Geneva after receiving advice about the college from Forest Hills football coach Justin Myers, who is a Geneva alum and is the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
While he lined up at left tackle with the Rangers, Bearjar was recruited by the Golden Tornadoes as a tight end.
“I sort of have the blocking part already in my arsenal,” he said. “Getting to play a skill position is going to be really fun.”
Bearjar was a key cog for a Forest Hills team that rushed for over 4,000 yards in 2021 and finished as runner-up in District 6 Class 2A.
“Kirk is an extremely hard worker,” Myers said. “He came to us a few years ago after not having played football, and he really transformed his mind and transformed his body. He became a great football player and was a tremendous leader on the field.”
On the diamond, Bearjar was recruited by Geneva to pitch and play at first base.
At the plate as a junior, he batted .423 with 22 hits, 16 runs and 13 RBIs.
Bearjar was unable to pitch last season due to a shoulder injury suffered in wrestling season, but he is expected to be a part of Forest Hills’ rotation this spring.
“He had a fabulous year for us last year, and he’s going to hit cleanup for us this year,” Forest Hills baseball coach Joe Carpenter said. “He’s back to pitching, because he really didn’t throw much for us last year because of his shoulder problem. But we just had an intrasquad game, and he struck out six guys. His velocity is back, and he’s a critical part of this year’s team.”
As a three-sport athlete at Forest Hills, Bearjar also won a District 6 title in wrestling this past season and qualified for the state tournament at 215 pounds.
He is also a member of the National Honors Society and the Spanish National Honors Society.
“Forest Hills has really impacted my life,” Bearjar said. “I never thought that I’d be as successful as I was in every sport, and I’m very proud to be a Ranger.”
He is the son of Kirk and Wanda Bearjar, of Summerhill.
