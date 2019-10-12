ALTOONA – The Forest Hills football team might have turned a corner. Bishop Guilfoyle, though, kept them from celebrating its progress on Saturday night.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Keegan Myrick rushed for 183 yards and scored on a 10-yard run with 9:18 left to lift the Marauders to a 20-12 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over the pesky Rangers at Mansion Park.
Forest Hills was denied its second straight win after an 0-6 start, eventually coming out on the short end of a field-position contest after being tied 6-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
It’s still a far cry from the team that lost earlier this season by 28, 33, 42 and 37.
“It’s amazing to see the growth of this team and how they’ve bonded,” first-year Rangers coach Justin Myers said. “We had chances to win this game tonight. We just fell short.”
Damon Crawley found the end zone twice for the Rangers: on a 41-yard run in the second quarter that tied the game and then on a 1-yard plunge with 59 seconds left.
The second touchdown gave Crawley 100 yards rushing.
Three of Forest Hills’ last four defeats have been by a total of 18 points.
“We’ve been working hard every week, fixing mistakes, improving. We just don’t want to go out easy,” said Crawley, a sophomore. “We want to win games. This is a tradition at Forest Hills.”
The Rangers, however, couldn’t move the ball consistently. Those issues were magnified when they played with their backs to the wall much of the third quarter after a 39-yard Cameron Maloney punt was downed at the Ranger 15 on the first drive of the second half and Maloney then blocked a punt.
Eventually, the Marauders (6-2) parlayed the short fields into points. Four plays after taking over on the Ranger 20, Myrick burst over from the 10 to give Bishop Guilfoyle the lead for good.
An unsuccessful fourth-down try gave Bishop Guilfoyle the ball back at the Ranger 43. Cooper Rother scored from the 8 to make it a two-score game at the 3:30 mark.
The Marauders played most of the game without quarterback Konnor Kiesewetter, who was injured in the first half.
“Our kids haven’t played a full game together since the first two games, but we got a win, so I am proud of that,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler said.
Also working back from an injury, Myrick only was supposed to get about a dozen touches, but he ended up carrying the ball 32 times in helping the Marauders rebound from last week’s 36-0 loss at Richland.
“I think I hit that in the first quarter,” Myrick joked. “But my knee feels fine.”
Forest Hills got on the board with 2:23 remaining in the first half. Crawley took a direct snap, broke a tackle at the line, and went 41 yards on a fourth-down play. The point after, though, was blocked, leaving the game tied at halftime, 6-6.
Bishop Guilfoyle opened the scoring 5 seconds into the second quarter. Myrick spun into the end zone from the 6, capping a drive that started after Lucas Smay’s beautiful punt corkscrewed out of bounds at the Marauders 3.
Guilfoyle drove into Forest Hills territory three other times in the first half. Twice they were turned away on fourth down. Jeremy Burda picked off a Myrick desperation throw at the Ranger 2 with time running out in the second quarter to squelch the other threat.
